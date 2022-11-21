Modern Warfare 2 double XP ‘one year’ prize found by Mountain Dew fan

A Modern Warfare 2 double XP token Mountain Dew deal is making the rounds for the multiplayer game, because of course it is, and a lucky player appears to have been one of a select few to redeem one year’s worth of Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens, even if there is a slight catch to how it all works for the XP boosts in the FPS game.

While a year’s worth of Modern Warfare 2 double XP would certainly help you level up and unlock the best Modern Warfare 2 guns in absolutely no time at all, not all of us can be so lucky in the Modern Warfare 2 Mountain Dew sweepstakes.

Like taking a trip back in time, this US and Canada-only contest reunites the Montagues and Capulets of gaming, Call of Duty and Mountain Dew. Despite feeling like a forbidden love, it still yields excellent rewards, and it looks like a player has found it. Now once they know all the Modern Warfare 2 maps, they’ll be unstoppable.

Reddit user CranberryCarney (great name by the way) is seemingly one of the lucky few, as they shared their “1 year” Modern Warfare 2 double XP token with fellow players asking “can someone tell me how and why I have a 1 YEAR double XP???”

The only explanation anyone’s come up with that makes any sense is the aforementioned Modern Warfare 2 Mountain Dew deal, as CharlieIntel shares some follow up information about the promotion and how it works according to the fine print. You’d be on top of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 if you could get anywhere near this XP though, let’s be honest.

“Thirteen ‘one year of 2XP’ prizes will be awarded as outlined… Each prize consists of one hour of 2XP each day for one year (total of 365 hours a year),” says Mountain Dew.

Even if this isn’t as good as Modern Warfare 2 double XP all year round, which would be roughly 8760 hours of double XP in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 365 hours still isn’t bad. If you only have the chance to play for a couple of hours each night for a year, you can at least ensure that part of every play session has double XP, which is more than most can say.

If you’re devastated that you’ll likely never see the free year of double XP from the Modern Warfare 2 Mountain Dew promotion don’t fret too much, as we’ve put together a how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 guide that should help you at least make up for the lost XP boost somewhat. Otherwise you can just learn to inspect your weapon in Modern Warfare 2 because that’s something, right?