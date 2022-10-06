Modern Warfare 2 launch gameplay trailer shows Call of Duty campaign

A new Modern Warfare 2 launch gameplay trailer has been released ahead of the Modern Warfare 2 release date showcasing the newest Call of Duty campaign in action, which features the continuation of the Task Force 141 storyline from the 2019 FPS game. The trailer shows off a focus on terrorist activity and the war on drugs, and features returning favourites including Captain Price, Soap, and Ghost.

The trailer features the usual action-packed, bombastic action fans have come to expect from the series. As teased by the previous Modern Warfare’s climax, this game will focus once again on TF141 – with series mainstay Captain John Price taking the lead once again, alongside the likes of John ‘Soap MacTavish, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, and newcomer Colonel Alejandro Vargas.

The trailer features Vargas welcoming MacTavish to the ‘City of Souls,’ before we get the line “As long as there is a war on terror, there’ll be no war on drugs” – suggesting the directions that the story might pan out in as it progresses. We also hear a stern speech from a military commander who looks to be portrayed by 24 actor Glenn Morshower and several strong words from Captain Price himself.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

If you want to play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early, it will unlock a week early for players who pre-order the multiplayer game. Our time with the Modern Warfare 2 beta left us excited about Infinity Ward’s 2022 instalment – and fans seem to agree, with Modern Warfare 2 sales topping the Steam charts during its beta period. We’ll have everything you need to know from the best MW2 guns to all the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith details to ensure you’re topping the leaderboards come October 28.