Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date revealed by a boat

The next entry in the Call of Duty series of ridiculously popular FPS games now has an official release date. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will launch October 28, publisher Activision has announced in a reveal trailer that also shows off some new character art.

The trailer is a drone video shot in the Port of Long Beach, California. Several characters from the Modern Warfare series appear on banners that have been hung on shipping containers: there’s the ubiquitous Captain Price, Modern Warfare reboot protagonist Sgt. Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, Soap MacTavish from the original Modern Warfare series, and others.

The most prominent character is Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, the fellow who wears the distinctive skull mask at all times. His face comes together as a barge covered in a banner depicting his eyes pulls into the dock, where the rest of his face is displayed on the deck. “Bravo, stand by for contact,” Price says in voiceover, and the scene fades to the title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is followed by the release date: October 28.

Here’s the video:

We first started hearing rumours about this year’s Call of Duty being Modern Warfare II back in October, prior to the release of last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard. Those rumours were supported by news that Infinity Ward was developing this year’s entry in the series.

Last month, we got what amounted to confirmation: a tease that featured an image of Ghost hidden in the Infinity Ward Twitter profile banner.

While we wait for more details, check out our guide to the best FFAR1 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone. It never hurts to check your equipment, right?