What is the Modern Warfare 2 max level?

Want to know what the Modern Warfare 2 max level is? As you’re shooting your way through the ranks in the multiplayer game mode, you may wonder what awaits you when you reach the top, unlocking all of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, killstreaks and attachments along the way.

At this point in time, though, the answer is that there’s not a lot to do during the pre-season. The Modern Warfare 2 max level is 55. Reaching this rank is currently the highest level you can achieve, but as soon as the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date rolls around, you can begin earning Prestige levels by reaching level 55 over and over.

Modern Warfare 2 max prestige level speculation

Once the Prestige levels finally arrive on the battlefield, which according to a recent blog post on the official Call of Duty site will be at the same time as the battle pass, there will be a maximum level of this new stat that you can achieve across every new season.

Modern Warfare replaced Prestige with Officer Ranks, which work in a similar way as they give you challenges for that season as you rank up, however, Modern Warfare 2 is going back to a more conventional Prestige model. This maximum Prestige level changes per game, so we can’t confirm what this will be in Modern Warfare 2 until the release of Season 1.

Until then, that’s everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 max level. To help you reach that goal in the FPS game, you can brush up on the Modern Warfare 2 maps to see where the best vantage points are. You can also check out our Modern Warfare 2 Operators guide for tips on how to unlock characters once you reach the max level.