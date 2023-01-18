Call of Duty Season 2 start date set for February

Infinity Ward has announced when the next season of Call of Duty begins. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 start date is February 15, and the developer says it’ll have more information on what to expect next week. Right now, we know that changes will be coming to both multiplayer games based on player feedback, and that Season 2 will add ranked play, new maps, new modes, and more.

“Season 02 includes all new content, with the return of Resurgence and a brand new small map for Warzone 2.0,” Infinity Ward announced on Twitter. “Ranked play is also back and coming to Modern Warfare 2, along with new multiplayer maps, new modes, weapons, and much more.”

While Infinity Ward had never formally announced when it would happen, the studio did confirm back in November that ranked play would eventually be added to Modern Warfare 2. As fans have speculated, that’s indeed happening with the Season 2 release date.

Leaked images from the upcoming season have suggested that it’ll have a theme that involves Japan, but Infinity Ward has not yet confirmed this. However, the studio says it’s planning to release a “deep-dive studio blog” post next week that should bring us up to speed on what’s to come. Right now, the developers only say to expect “exciting changes” to Warzone 2.0, “including the gulag, looting, and loadouts.”

