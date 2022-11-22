Modern Warfare 2 “broken” by “terrifying” Call of Duty movement trick

Modern Warfare 2 has been “broken” owing to a new and “terrifying” Call of Duty movement trick that transforms the Activision and Infinity Ward FPS game into a frantic, panicked battle for survival, as CoD: Warzone 2 hits stride alongside Modern Warfare 2 season one.

Get the best Modern Warfare 2 guns and get them now, because your opponents in the online shooter have suddenly been transformed into leaping, frenetic spider creatures like something out of Dead Space, and only the best Modern Warfare 2 LMGs might save you.

A new Call of Duty movement exploit, dubbed “the G Walk”, sees online operators rapidly alternating between walking and crouching, resulting in a petrifying four-legged run that allows them to leap across vast distances and rapidly dodge incoming fire.

Discovered by a group of CoD players called Euphoria Dream, the exploit comes as Warzone 2 and DMZ mode launch alongside Modern Warfare 2, meaning it could also be possible in the respective battle royale games. Have you got the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-56 loadout? You’d better clutch it tightly, because these jumping, flying horrors are coming straight for you.

“The group, Euphoria Dream, has broken movement multiple times in just as many days, esports personality Jake Lucky says. “This is terrifying”. The G Walk follows the recent “dolphin jump” Call of Duty movement trick, which allows players to dive horizontally across large gaps.

Having played a lot of Modern Warfare 2 lately, I can say that – for mere gaming mortals like myself, who lack the time and ability to seriously exploit these types of tricks – movement breaks are becoming the bane of my existence. But what can you do? It’s in the game. It’s legitimate. Best option is to get your back against a wall and just huddle over an auto shotgun until someone comes scampering in. In the immortal words of Ash from Alien, I can’t lie to you about your chances, but you have my sympathies.

Maybe unlocking Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos will give you a better chance of hiding from the G Walkers (sounds like something from a zombie film). Alternatively, check out how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 to try and get ahead of the (leaping, crawling) pack.