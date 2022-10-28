Can you view your KD and Modern Warfare 2 player stats?

Looking for your Modern Warfare 2 KD and player stats? After a few years of not entirely comprehensible menu systems, Infinity Ward has launched MW2 with a UI overhaul that’s broadly pretty good and intuitive. However, it appears to be missing a few menus that Call of Duty veterans turn to on a daily basis, namely the barracks and challenges tab, which tells you your overall KD and other key player stats.

Unfortunately, it looks like there’s currently no way to view either your Modern Warfare 2 KD or player stats in-game. There are a number of third-party stat trackers that you can check outside of the game. As we’re only in the first day of launch, these stat trackers aren’t currently working, with one of the most notable ones – Call of Duty Tracker – posting on Twitter that it will take a couple of days to get tracking working as they gain access to the Modern Warfare 2 API.

Previously in Call of Duty games, player stats like your overall KD ratio could be found inside the Barracks section of the menu, but this is totally absent from Modern Warfare 2 at the time of posting. You can of course still keep an eye on your KD ratio by checking the match leaderboard, but it’s not very realistic for players to keep an eye on this every match and then run the math themselves.

There’s been no official comment on the absence of the Barracks menu, so for now we have no idea whether the feature will be returning or not. As we’ve seen with Halo and Battlefield in the past, multiplayer games that launch without leaderboards don’t tend to go down too well with their respective community.

Still, there’s no harm in working on improving whatever your KD is by checking out our guides to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, plus all the perks and killstreaks you can equip in the FPS game. Our best early-game suggestion is to start grinding for either the best M4 loadout or the best MP5 loadout – they’re almost always the best primaries in the game and you can use the M4 right out of the gates.