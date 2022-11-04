Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 LMG may rule Warzone 2 if you unlock now

One of the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 LMGs looks set to dominate the Warzone 2 meta so long as CoD players start unlocking it now in the Infinity Ward and Activision FPS game, as the Modern Warfare 2 season one and Warzone 2 release date appears on the horizon.

Examining the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, there’s an awful amount to choose from, but just like the original Warzone meta, often disrupted by overlooked weapons from Cold War and Vanguard, one of the best Modern Warfare 2 LMGs, perfect for Warzone 2, might be hiding in plain sight.

“This is going to be the most dominant fully automatic weapon when Warzone 2 comes out,” says top Call of Duty player and streamer JGOD. “Within Modern Warfare 2, this is always…two to three shots to kill. It will kill you at any range pretty fast, it’s super easy to use, and doesn’t have any recoil after the first five bullets. If you haven’t unlocked this thing, I would spend some time unlocking it.”

JGOD is talking of course about the RAAL MG, and it isn’t even that tough to unlock. All you need to do is reach level 25 in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, and boom, it’s yours. Pair that with the best Modern Warfare 2 RAAL MG loadout, and by the time Warzone 2 hits, you should be able to dominate the battle royale game from day one.

You might also want to grab all the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos, or maybe shoot for that coveted Modern Warfare 2 polyatomic camo, if you want to make your RAAL MG look even better than it does already. You should also take a look at Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning, to get that LMG at its absolute best.