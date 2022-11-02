How Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning works

The Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning system isn’t available to you right away, but when it is, you’ll have the option to fine tune your gun attachments, making every weapon loadout meet your exact needs. The evolved Gunsmith system introduced weapon platforms to Modern Warfare 2 for the first time, changing weapon customisation in the multiplayer game and making it easier to unlock attachments for multiple guns, with the new weapon tuning system perhaps being added to counteract that change.

If you want to dominate in the FPS game, the right weapon loadout is crucial, and whether that’s the best M4 loadout, the best 556 Icarus loadout, or one of the many other loadouts you can pick, you’re still restricted to the specific attachments created for that weapon. Once you unlock weapon tuning, however, that all changes, with the option to adjust, for example, a barrel’s length or a grip’s weight, further changing stats like recoil control or mobility.

How to tune your weapon in Modern Warfare 2

Weapon tuning becomes available on each of your guns when it is fully levelled up. For example, when you get your TAQ-56 to level 20 or your FSS Hurricane to level 15, the ‘Tune’ button will appear for that weapon, meaning you only have to fully max out one weapon to start playing with weapon tuning.

Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning disabled

As great as this feature is, it has sadly been disabled at the moment, as confirmed in a tweet by Infinity Ward. Weapons equipped with five tuned attachments were causing issues, so tuning has been removed until this can be fixed. No time frame for when we can expect weapon tuning to return has been given, but at least we can get some more weapons fully levelled up in the meantime.

Now you know everything you need to know about weapon tuning, decide which gun you want to level up first from our list of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns. Perhaps you prefer playing with one of the best sniper rifles, to which we’re hoping to see the classic Intervention added in a future update.