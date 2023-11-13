The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign is, according to Steam, officially worse than Aliens Colonial Marines. As the new CoD struggles on Valve’s platform to match the player numbers of Modern Warfare 2, and the return of Captain Price, Ghost, and the gang seemingly fails to spark enthusiasm, the MW3 campaign mode drops below the infamous Gearbox tie-in shooter from 2013 based on buyer responses. CoD multiplayer, Warzone, and the overhauled Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode are faring better, but the single-player component of this year’s Call of Duty has been met with a cold reception.

Our own Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 review offers a detailed evaluation of just what’s gone wrong with the latest CoD campaign. A direct sequel to MW2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 still has the complete FPS game package in the form of multiplayer, Warzone, and the much-expanded zombies mode, but offline, by all accounts, the offering is unimpressive. My advice is to get the best Modern Warfare 3 guns and the best MW3 loadouts and start tearing it up online.

Just over 3,000 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Steam reviews have arrived so far, putting the shooter at a ‘mostly negative’ rating, with an exact user score of 30.89%. Compare that against Aliens Colonial Marines, which often features on lists of the worst games of all time, and was widely criticized at launch for its bugs, low production value, and drab, repetitive campaign. Nevertheless, with more than 10,000 reviews, the Alien tie-in game’s Steam rating is a somewhat higher ‘mixed,’ with a precise score of 58.96%.

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign also has a lower Steam score than the broadly criticized Call of Duty Vanguard, which has a ‘mixed’ rating and a precise score of 64%. Steam player numbers for the new CoD, across all modes, are also down when compared to 2022’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

