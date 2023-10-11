What is the best MW3 SVA 545 loadout? There are so many assault rifles to choose from in Modern Warfare 3, and each has its own ideal use. The SVA 545 is a slightly heavier alternative, although it has a very interesting burst mechanic that can help you rack up quick kills if your accuracy is on point.

The Modern Warfare 3 release date is just over the horizon, and we’re already building our list of the best MW3 guns so we can jump right into multiplayer. While a lot of people are leaning on the best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout, some are finding more joy with the SVA 545 and its ability to get multiple shots on a target in an instant.

Best Modern Warfare 3 SVA 545 loadout

Here are the best attachments for the MW3 SVA 545:

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

5.45 High Grain Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

The SVA 545 has an interesting feature whereby it fires the first two rounds almost instantaneously when you pull the trigger, which can be devastating to your opponents if your accurate. Due to this burst/full-auto hybrid, we don’t have to concentrate on recoil control as much as normal, opting for attachments like the HMRES Mod Suppressor and the High Grain ammunition for that extra range.

We do have the FT TAC-Elite Stock and the Demo-X2 Grip in place to ensure that the gun kick isn’t too ferocious, but ultimately the play here is to ensure you hit those first few shots, with the gun rewarding accuracy with that instant burst damage.

Our best MW3 SVA 545 loadout should give you a leg-up over the competition when you finally jump into Modern Warfare 3, whether that’s during the MW3 beta, or on one of the many MW3 maps once the time comes. To scratch that itch beforehand, we have a list of the best FPS games here so you can quell that bloodlust, for the time being, at least.