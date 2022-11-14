You’ll notice a lot of similarities between our best Warzone 2 Bryson 890 loadout and our version for the 800, but there’s a key difference here that makes it arguably the best shotgun in the game.

Of course, you’ll want to pair this CQC weapon with some of the best Warzone 2 guns for long-range combat in order to have the best Warzone 2 loadout possible, but rest assured that shotguns are still viable in the battle royale. For our setup, we’re focusing on tighter pellet spreads, mobility, and handling, which should extend your effective damage range by a few metres and make it much easier to close the distance.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Bryson 890 loadout:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Barrel: 18″ Demo Firewall

18″ Demo Firewall Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip

Stockless Pistol Grip Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

There’s not a huge amount that’s difference between this and our best Warzone 2 Bryson 800 loadout, but the barrel does make a huge difference here and that’s because the Bryson 890’s 18″ Demo Firewall barrel actually tightens the pellet spread rather than widening it.

As for the rest of the build, we’ve got the Bryson Choke because pellet spread is better than damage range, and then the 1MW Quick Fire Laser, Stockless Pistol Grip, and Demo X50 Tactical Pump to make our ADS time, movement speed, rechambering speed, and sprint to fire speed as fast as possible.

We’ll have to wait for the Warzone 2 release date to see how power translates when armour plates are in play, but this thing can one-shot up to ten metres away in multiplayer, and two-shot up to 20.

We’re also a little unsure as to how perks and equipment will work, but we’re guessing the Heartbeat Sensor will provide solid intel before moving into buildings, while the Drill Charge should be handy for pushing enemies out of rooms. For perks, Battle Hardened will help you survive tactical grenade spam, Overkill allows you a second primary, Fast Hands grants faster reloads, and Ghost keeps you off more radar scans. Some of these may behave differently in WZ 2 so we’ll update this guide if that’s the case.

And there you have it, our best Warzone 2 Bryson 890 loadout. You should check out our Warzone 2 556 Icarus loadout and Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout for a solid weapon pairing – while we think shotguns still work in BR, we wouldn’t suggest making them your only gun.