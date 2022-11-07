Call of Duty leak reveals Warzone 2 battle royale victory cinematics

A new Call of Duty leak seems to reveal the intro and outro cinematics for the battle royale game Warzone 2, which Activision and Infinity Ward are set to launch alongside CoD Modern Warfare 2 season one on November 16.

If you’re busy levelling the best Modern Warfare 2 guns ahead of Warzone 2, you’re likely curious exactly how each battle royale will start and end. We already know plenty about the Warzone 2 map, and the upcoming Warzone 2 DMZ mode, but seeing the cinematics in action gives a nice sense of the drama and flair you can expect when you drop into – and hopefully exfil out of – Al Mazrah.

Leaked footage of the #Warzone 2 plane-intro! FOLLOW @CODWZInformer for all things Warzone. pic.twitter.com/15P5sBJcSO — Call of Duty Leaks (@CODMWIILEAKS) November 6, 2022

Armed with the best Modern Warfare 2 LMGs, the leaked footage shows your lone operator giving the nod to the dropship crew before fiercely leaping into the action. It’s a neat touch that adds a bit of extra purpose and characterisation into each battle royale, alongside the victory screen, where your custom soldier waves down the extraction plane, backs up into the loading bay, then sits down to take a huge, well-deserved breath having seen off every other survivor. If you want to see this for yourself, on a regular basis, we recommend the best Modern Warfare 2 RAAL MG loadout, which is set to dominate the Warzone 2 meta when the game finally launches.

LEAKED FOOTAGE: The winning screen at the end of a Warzone 2 match! Follow @CODWZInformer for all things Warzone. pic.twitter.com/sZSWN5SQxp — Call of Duty Leaks (@CODMWIILEAKS) November 6, 2022

The Warzone 2 intro and outro videos are just another sign of the battle royale game’s clearly high production value, which make it a considerable rival for the likes of Valorant, Fortnite, and PUBG. The videos were shared via CODWZInformer.

Before dropping into Warzone 2 you might want to unlock all the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos. You can also make your preferred weapons glimmer and shine with the elusive Modern Warfare 2 polyatomic camo, which is bound to add some extra flair to all those killstreaks and victories.