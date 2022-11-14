Our best Warzone 2 Expedite 12 loadout proves this semi-auto shotgun has a lot more to offer than a spam-fire backup that’s only good for getting you out of a close-quarters scrape. Provided you spec it correctly, you can achieve one-shot kills with a solid hit to the torso from roughly ten metres away in multiplayer. That power can translate to Warzone 2 as well, especially when it comes to clearing buildings.

This Expedite 12 setup is a great backup for the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles, although you’ll probably want to pair it with something like our best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout so you’ve got no gaps in your mid-range effectiveness.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Expedite 12 loadout:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Stock: Resonance Stock Collapsed

Resonance Stock Collapsed Rear Grip: Schlager Void Grip

Schlager Void Grip Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

Shotguns work better when you can land as many pellets as possible, so the main focus of this build is to tighten the pellet spread, hence the inclusion of the Bryson Choke. Barrels and other muzzle attachments might increase the damage range, but as that’s calculated per pellet you’ll likely deal more damage if you land a single extra pellet than you would by extending your damage range.

All of the other attachments here are intended to increase our mobility and handling. The Resonance Stock Collapsed, Schlager Void Grip, and 1MW Quick Fire Laser collectively boost our movement speed, sprint to fire speed, and aim down site speed, while the Expedite L-Bolt buffs the Expedite 12’s fire rate, which is handy for when you need a follow-up shot.

There’s a chance some of the ammo types will behave differently in WZ 2 than they do in multiplayer so we’ll be testing those as soon as the Warzone 2 release date arrives to see if they make shotguns more or less viable.

If you want a full loadout recommendation, try the Heartbeat Sensor and Drill Charge for equipment, plus Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost for your perks.

And that’s our full Warzone 2 Expedite 12 loadout. We’ve got heaps more class setups for the best Warzone 2 guns, plus guides on the Warzone 2 map, Gulag changes, Warzone 2 DMZ mode, and the system requirements you’ll need to run the game. What can we say, we like to keep everyone informed.