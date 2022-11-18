The best Warzone 2 Lockwood 300 loadout makes close range battles incredibly easy, all it takes is one perfectly placed shot to instantly down nearby enemies. Al Mazrah may be a large map, but there are plenty of areas where the Lockwood 300 can be highly effective. As long as you make sure your loadout contains a long range weapon alongside this shotgun, you should have no problems taking out enemies from practically any distance.

The best Warzone 2 Lockwood 300 loadout is:

Muzzle : GW Max-99

: GW Max-99 Barrel : Matuzek 812 Barrel

: Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Heist Stock Mod

: Heist Stock Mod Guard: Demo Carbon Guard

The main weakness we need to address with the Lockwood 300 is its damage range. The best Warzone 2 shotgun needs to fight at close range to maximise its potential, but the stock version of the Lockwood 300 loses its one-shot kill ability when fired from certain ranges. The GW Max-99 muzzle addresses this by improving the damage range, bullet velocity, and adds sound suppression all at the expense of mobility.

Pair this with the Matuzek 812 Barrel to further improve the shotgun’s damage range and bullet velocity. This barrel even manages to upgrade the pellet spread to make each shot tighter. Again, the Lockwood 300 takes another mobility hit, but this is negligible. We’ve also gone for the VLK LZR 7MW laser which feels like an obvious choice as the only downside is that the laser is visible in combat. Other than that, this attachment provides a faster aim down sight speed, sprint to fight speed, and better aiming stability.

For the stock, go for the Heist Stock Mod to drastically enhance key mobility stats like movement speed and ADS speed. Finally, the Demo Carbon Guard gives the Lockwood 300 that extra bit of mobility to draw comparisons to the best Warzone 2 SMG. The biggest difference between the Lockwood 300 and an SMG is that you don’t have to spend time lining up your shots with this gun.

That’s all you need to build the best Warzone 2 Lockwood 300 loadout. If you’re looking for a strong weapon to pair this shotgun with, give our best Warzone 2 sniper rifle guide a read to find out what long range rifle suits you best. Prefer to use an agile weapon instead? Check out the best Warzone 2 marksman rifle to find a replacement for Warzone’s classic Kar98k.