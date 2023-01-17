Warzone 2 map gets free interactive overhaul to help you win games

While playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and DMZ, you often need every bit of help you can get. With the FPS game’s meta changing almost daily, and the Warzone 2 map of Al Mazrah being a big and confusing place, any tools will certainly be helpful. This is where a new fan-made interactive map comes in, which should make your multiplayer wins a bit easier.

On top of having the best Warzone 2 loadout for when you drop into Al Mazrah, it also helps to actually know where everything is too. This is where the Warzone 2 interactive map comes in, as the tool recently had its UI updated to make searching for different things across the map easier.

You can find out where all the keys, dead drops, spawns, safes, hidden caches, strongholds, and more are simply by toggling them on and off on the screen. All you need to do is drag your cursor or zoom in and out like you’re using Google Maps, it’s that simple. So now once you have the best Warzone 2 guns, winning a match should be much easier.

This Warzone 2 interactive map only appears to have sprung up since the start of the year (via CharlieIntel), but it’s the exact type of thing many of us could use. If you’ve got a double (or god forbid triple) monitor set up, you could quite easily play Warzone 2 with your squad on one screen and have the map ready to go for whatever you need on the other.

There’s also a search function, so if you want to know the location of a specific item near a named location, you can start searching and get some accurate results. This doesn’t seem to work for every location or type of item yet, but the key is still a good enough substitute for wanting to see specific things on the map for now.

So maybe it’s time for you to brush up on your MP5 Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 loadout and figure out exactly where all the key points are near your drop zone, as you can find the Warzone 2 interactive map right here.

