Warzone 2 update to reverse key looting detail in Season 2

It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is making yet another minor but positive change to the battle royale game, as both Raven Software and Infinity Ward outline how Warzone 2 season 2 will see the looting system undergo a reversal back to the Warzone 1 days.

With the arrival of a big Warzone 2 patch and the news that season 2 of both it and Modern Warfare 2 has seen a slight delay, players are now in the middle of quite a few changes to the current Call of Duty ecosystem. Soon you may find it easier to pick up the best Warzone 2 guns off a player you just defeated.

Now there’s even more to come, as Raven Software has revealed that Warzone 2 loot drops will change with the arrival of Warzone 2 season 2 on February 15:

“Battle Royale looting changes, and many more, are coming with Season 2,” Raven says on Twitter. “Player eliminations and all loot containers will now pop floating loot out onto the floor! See more in next week’s studio blog.”

While this doesn’t promise to fix the overlapping loot issues that plague Warzone 2, it shows that Raven and Infinity Ward are listening to players about ongoing issues, at making changes to try and benefit the overall experience. If you got the best Warzone 2 loadout though, you may already be doing okay.

The Warzone 2 subreddit has called it “vomit looting” (hopefully I don’t have to explain why), and, while it will likely be an improvement over the currently clunky system, it does illustrate how player feedback has influenced Raven to go back to how things worked in Warzone 1.

Many have been saying that Warzone 2 looting system is in dire need of an overhaul, from the convoluted backpack system to the way loot drops often cause you to pick up the wrong item. Even if all of this just adds a few seconds to your inventory management, that can easily be the difference between losing or winning a gunfight that appears out of nowhere. Alongside knowing the entire Warzone 2 map, this change may be for the better.

