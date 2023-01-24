Warzone 2 loot and economy upended again as Raven makes cash changes

There are plenty Warzone 2 Season 2 changes on the way soon as developer Raven Software continues to tease what we can expect in the update, with the studio now revealing that the way money and prices work in the battle royale game is going to be changed quite dramatically.

These changes mean you’ll be able to get the best Warzone 2 guns a lot quicker in the multiplayer game, but they aren’t dropping for a little bit sadly.

The long and short of the Warzone 2 changes to cash and prices is that there will be more cash on the map, and prices at buy stations will be going down all across the Warzone 2 map of Al Mazrah.

“There will be more lootable cash available in Battle Royale and prices are getting balanced to give you more bang for your buck in Season 2!” Raven Software and Infinity Ward say. “We’ll be sharing more details about Warzone 2.0 changes in this week’s studio blog.”

We’ll be waiting a few weeks for these changes, however, as the Warzone 2 Season 2 release date isn’t until mid-February. That said this week’s upcoming blog post about the future of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to reveal plenty of changes coming to the games.

According to both Raven and Infinity Ward, the blog is also going to cover new missions, the new exclusion zone, and difficulty tuning in the DMZ mode. Warzone 2 looting is also set to be reversed, as the affectionately named ‘vomit looting’ of Warzone 1 is making a return.

The closer we get to season 2, it’s sounding more and more like Raven and Infinity Ward are going to be delivering quite a sizable update alongside all of the new season’s extra content, like the return of fan-favourite Resurgence and a smaller map. We’re also expecting a new battle pass, new weapons, and a series of other buffs and nerfs as well.

