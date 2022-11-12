Warzone 2 XP boost gives Modern Warfare 2 owners unfair advantage

With Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 season 1 on the horizon there’s been a lot of questions floating around about progression across the multiplayer games and, while it looks like both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will share battle pass progression, anyone that’s bought Modern Warfare 2 will be getting a distinct advantage in both FPS games.

That advantage is extra XP from Warzone 2 matches if you’ve bought Modern Warfare 2. On paper this doesn’t sound too bad, but the blending of the season 1 battle pass between the two games means you gain a distinct bonus for buying Modern Warfare 2, time is money after all.

While there are other ways to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, like double XP tokens, this is a new way to ensure you climb to ranks faster than anyone else just playing the free-to-play Warzone 2.

As seen at the very end of the below trailer, the boost will last until October 2023, which is 11 months of bonus XP if you manage to put down money on Modern Warfare 2.

“Purchase Modern Warfare II to get access to a ton of content across three modes, including the ability to unlock 14 exclusive Operators to use across both games,” says a Call of Duty blog post, “as well as other ways to quickly level up the available 30 Weapon Platforms and over 50 Weapons through Multiplayer and Special Ops.”

Even if I appreciate the connectivity being pushed between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, I’m not exactly a fan of giving anyone that’s put the price of a full game down the opportunity for more XP in a free-to-play game. While it only means Modern Warfare 2 owners will be getting faster rewards from Warzone 2, it feels like an unnecessary addition when you’re already being asked to buy the premium Modern Warfare 2 battle pass and so much more.

That said, exactly how much extra XP you’ll get in Warzone 2 matches remains to be seen, but it does mean some players will be unlocking items and weapons faster than others, and not purely based on skill.

