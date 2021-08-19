Looking for a Warzone AX-50 class? Or perhaps you’re finally getting bored of popping heads with our HDR Warzone setup? Either way, the contest of which weapon is the best sniper rifle in Warzone is by no means over, with a number of players now switching over to the more mobile AX-50. However, it’s tough to know whether to optimise for speed, muzzle velocity, or damage range when you first unlock this sniper, and you’ll need to grind at least 34 weapon levels to get some of the best attachments for it.

While the HDR excels at extremely long ranges thanks to its superior muzzle velocity, body shot damage, and damage range, the best AX-50 Warzone class is all about mid-range battles. The AX-50 has a much faster aim down sight speed and cycle rate than the HDR, and is a little more mobile overall. As the only other rifle capable of downing with a single headshot, speccing the AX-50 for a more aggressive play style means that – provided your aim is on point – you can get a quick down on an enemy team and then rush them to make the most of the advantage.

Because of the faster cycle rate you also have the upper hand in prolonged sniper battles, allowing you to adjust for missed shots or even tackle 2v1 fights a little easier. Of course, with less muzzle velocity, you’ll find that the AX-50 is a little harder to use at extreme distances, but it’s still manageable if you practice plenty. This AX-50 class will keep you off the radar, improve your aim down sight speed and mobility, and still down with a single headshot.

Best AX-50 Warzone class setup

Here is the best AX-50 Warzone class setup:

Lightweight Suppressor

32.0″ Factory Barrel

Tac Laser

Signuard Arms Assassin

Stippled Grip Tape

While most players now default to the Monolithic Suppressor, there are a few circumstances where the added aim down sight speed and reduced mobility make this a sub-optimal pick. We opt for the Lightweight Suppressor as it still keeps you off the radar, but only reduces your aim down sight speed slightly.

The Tac Laser, Singuard Arms Assassin, and Stippled Grip Tape all improve the aim down sight speed significantly, while the 32.0″ Factory Barrel will improve your damage range and muzzle velocity a little, striking a neat balance between mobility and ranged effectiveness.

So what weapons should you run alongside this build? As ever, you should use Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Tracker as your perks for this build, but when you get the opportunity to get a second Warzone loadout drop then you should pick up one of the best SMGs in Warzone like our MP7 Warzone class, or something capable of hosing enemies, like our 100-round Kilo 141 Warzone build.

Finally, for equipment we tend to use C4 and the Heartbeat Sensor as this combo is great for locating enemies and dealing huge amounts of damage to them without them ever seeing you. C4 is also one of the best pieces of equipment for charging players as you can lob it over walls with ease.

If you’re looking to pair this sniper rifle with a secondary weapon, head on over to our best Warzone guns guide. Alternatively, you may want to look through our best Warzone loadout drops to see which loadouts you should equip.