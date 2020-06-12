Looking for a Fennec Warzone setup to finally wean yourself off meta Warzone guns like the MP7 and MP5? This CQB-oriented weapon is very difficult to use even at medium range, but it’s nearly peerless when clearing out buildings.

The best Warzone loadout drops have incorporated one of two SMGs since the battle royale launched, but the release of the Vector-like Fennec might introduce a viable third option. With the fastest rate of fire of any gun in the game, the Fennec is an absolute monster when it comes to tearing enemies apart up close, with a time-to-kill that is equal to that of the MP5.

Naturally, there are some shortcomings with this Warzone SMG, such as the meagre 40-round max magazine size and the severe damage drop-off, but if you use it at its intended range then it’s frighteningly lethal. We’ve set up two very different builds for the Fennec in Warzone for you to try out, along with notes on what perks, secondaries, and equipment you should bring.

Best Fennec Warzone setup

The best Fennec Warzone setup is:

ZLR 18″ Deadfall

G.I. Mini Reflex

Commando Foregrip

Stippled Grip Tape

40 Round Drum Mags

The base components of this build are pretty universal across the SMG category, but the Fennec does feature some interesting barrel and muzzle choices. We find this strikes a perfect balance between recoil control, accuracy, damage range, and mobility, while still suppressing the weapon and maxing out its magazine size. The commando foregrip can be changed for a ranger foregrip if you feel like you can handle the side-to-side recoil, and the G.I. Mini Reflex can be subbed out for the optic of your choice – we just find it’s the cleanest red dot around.

For your secondary we suggest pairing the Fennec with either a rocket launcher for anti-vehicles or instant squad wipes, or the Akimbo Renetti so you can swap to a similarly close-quarters weapon when you don’t have time to reload.

Obviously, you should always aim to grab a second loadout, and for this we’d recommend one of the best assault rifles in Warzone, the Grau 5.56. While our CR-56 AMAX Warzone setup feels great, it’s not accurate enough to beam enemies at over long distances. If you’re an aggressive sniper then you may want to take our best AX-50 Warzone setup.

Perks should be EOD, Ghost, and Tracker. EOD will protect you from a lot of explosives, which will save your hide multiple times when sprinting through buildings. Ghost keeps you off radar and Heartbeat Sensor, which are – again – great for clearing buildings. Finally, Tracker makes finishing off stragglers a breeze. We’ve all had our squad wiped by a straggler, so knowing exactly where they’ve run off to is a huge advantage.

For equipment, we suggest the Heartbeat Sensor or Stun Grenades, and C4 for your lethal.

Alternative Fennec Warzone setup

We would suggest keeping the same perks, equipment, and secondary weapons, but try these Fennec attachments for a very different feel:

ZLR Sabre

Ranger Foregrip

No Stock

40 Round Drum Mags

Stippled Grip Tape

This build is all about snappiness and extremely close-quarters fighting. The iron sights are very tricky to use in all but CQB situations, so it’s a bearable sacrifice in order to improve the Fennec’s aim down sight and sprint to fire speeds. Sound suppression and larger mags are still essential, but we opt for the Sabre here as it rolls in a pinch more damage range and accuracy.