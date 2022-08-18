Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 release date, weapons, and events

Want to know more about the Call of Duty Warzone season 5 release date? The final season of Warzone Pacific and Vanguard is almost here, providing players with one last batch of content as we count down the days to the Modern Warfare 2 release date. Warzone season 4 introduced Fortune’s Keep, the latest map to join the battle royale game, a host of changes to Caldera, and plenty of balance changes to keep the best Warzone loadouts meta fresh.

Warzone is no stranger to crossovers, with the Season 4 Reloaded update featuring a Terminator-themed event: The Titanium Trials. If the current batch of leaks are anything to go by, it looks like the Umbrella Academy could be the next big IP to join the FPS game. We can also expect brand new weapons to add to the best Warzone guns list, and there’s one last round-based Zombies map where players can finally take on Lord Kortifex.

Call of Duty Warzone season 5 release date

The Call of Duty Warzone season 5 release date is August 24. Just like other seasonal updates, Call of Duty Vanguard will receive the season five update one day earlier on August 23.

Call of Duty Warzone season 5 new weapons

A now deleted tweet back in July by Call of Duty dataminer, r3al1ityuk, stated that season 5 will introduce the EM1, RA 225, and a melee weapon. The EM1 assault rifle is the predecessor to the EM2 which, coincidentally, was introduced in Warzone and Black Ops season five last year.

As for the RA 225, there’s very little information about this weapon other than its name. It doesn’t appear to be based on a weapon in real life, but if we had to make an educated guess, we think the RA 225 is an SMG. The developers usually release an assault rifle alongside an SMG, and we don’t expect them to break the pattern in the final season.

Call of Duty Warzone season 5 Umbrella Academy crossover

It looks like the final crossover between Warzone and Vanguard is going to be with Gerard Way’s Umbrella Academy, judging by another deleted tweet from r3al1ityuk. The Umbrella Academy crossover introduces two bundles featuring Hazel and Cha-Cha. These time travelling assassins are known for their iconic pink and blue bunny masks, respectively.

These bundles are rumoured to contain operator skins for the characters and coloured tracers. The dataminer claims if you purchase both bundles before September 30, you should receive the following items:

Legendary KG M40 Blueprint

Legendary Weapon Charm

Legendary Calling Card

Call of Duty Zombies season 5 The Archon map

The only official bit of information about Warzone and Vanguard season five comes from the Treyarch Studios Twitter account. Here’s what Treyarch had to say about the season five update:

“Kortifex must die. Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season Five with ‘The Archon.’ And yes, it’s round-based.”

The Archon refers to Lord Kortifex, the main antagonist of Vanguard Zombies. Unlike most Call of Duty updates which typically release Zombies content half way through the season, it appears the new Zombies map is going to be added to the game at the start of season five.

That’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard season five so far. As Warzone wraps up its final season, you may want to know more about the Warzone 2 release date which is rumoured to launch shortly after Modern Warfare 2. Speaking of which, check out our Modern Warfare 2 beta guide to find out how to play the game ahead of launch.