The best Akimbo Renetti Warzone class setup

Looking for the best Akimbo Renetti Warzone class to use in battle royale? The use of pistols has fallen out of favour on Verdansk due to the sheer size of the map, however, the smaller Rebirth Island is perfect for this type of weapon. If you don’t have access to Cold War in order to unlock the Diamatti pistols, the Akimbo Renettis are your second best bet.

The Akimbo Renettis have always been powerful, but over time they have been replaced by the Diamatti pistols instead. The Renettis are a little trickier to use as you have to factor in bloom and movement penalties to your hip-fire accuracy. Compared to the other pistols, levelling up the Renetti is dead simple. Simply breeze through several matches of Shipment in hardcore to unlock all of the necessary attachments. Grinding these Warzone guns in battle royale is not something you’ll want to do as these challenges were designed with multiplayer mode in mind.

With the right attachments you can eliminate an enemy in two squeezes of the trigger up to 14 metres away. That’s an incredible potential DPS, but the great thing about this Akimbo Renetti Warzone class setup is that you can easily miss a few rounds and still burn an enemy in a second – this is a very forgiving close-range killer.

How to unlock the 3-round burst Renetti attachment

The first key unlock you’ll need is the Mk3 Burst Mod – this massively improves your DPS and is a lot easier on your trigger finger. You will unlock the 3-round burst mod for the Renetti at level 46.

How to unlock Akimbo for the Renetti

The final attachment you need is a weapon perk called Akimbo, which lets you hold a Renetti in each hand. To unlock this you’ll need to reach level 36 and equip the Mo’ Money weapon perk. With this, get three kills in five different matches and you’ll unlock the Akimbo perk for the Renetti in Warzone.

Best Akimbo Renetti Warzone class setup

Here are two Warzone Renetti builds to try out:

Mk3 Burst Mod

Akimbo

27 Round Mags

Monolithic Suppressor

5mW Laser

If you just want the absolute best DPS potential then you can skip the Suppressor and take the Lightweight Trigger, which will minimise the delay between bursts so the Renetti effectively becomes full-auto.

Mk3 Burst Mod

Lightweight Trigger

Akimbo

27 Round Mags

5mW Laser

As for the rest of the class? Well as the Renetti is a sidearm you can take any primary and perks you want in your Warzone loadout drop. Whether you’re after the best assault rifle in Warzone or think you can run these alongside the best sniper rifle in Warzone we’ve got plenty of options in our dedicated guides. Personally, we’d run these alongside our best FAL Warzone setup as it’s a rifle that can cover mid and long range, leaving the Akimbo Renettis to deal with CQB situations.

For perks we always suggest Cold-Blooded and Ghost to keep you off thermals and radars. The third perk is up to you, but we love Tracker in Warzone as it lets you quickly clean up close-range fights and figure out where your prey ran off to. As the Renetti is all about extremely close-quarters fighting, there’s an argument to be made for using EOD as your first perk to overcome the current RPG meta – this will mean it takes three rockets to down you, rather than one.

For equipment, take C4 and a heartbeat Sensor. The former is great for taking armour off foes lingering behind cover and wiping vehicles, the latter will make you even better at tracking down players. This Renetti class is meant to be played aggressively, so tracking utility is key.