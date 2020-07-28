Our best Warzone Scar loadout addresses some of the gun’s weakest features, and while you’ll still need to be a crack shot to get the best out of the weapon, our setup should make it a lot easier to drop enemies with it.

While the FN Scar 17 isn’t likely to be crowned the best assault rifle in Warzone any time soon, its damage per shot is impressive, making it a great pick for players who always hit their target. With solid ranged performance, reasonably manageable recoil, and a decent rate of fire, there’s definitely some traits worth celebrating. However, many players will not use the Scar because of its limited magazine size of 20 rounds by default, which can only be extended by a measly ten rounds. We also pair the assault rifle with some attachments to improve its accuracy, not to mention an optic that will let you spot targets and hone in on their heads.

Our best Warzone scar loadout couples this mid-range weapon with one of the best SMGs in Warzone so you’re effective at all but extremely long-range fights.

Best Warzone Scar loadout

The best Warzone scar loadout is:

Monolithic Suppressor

FSS Close Quarters Stock

30 Round Mags

VLK 3.0x Optic

FORGE TAC 20.0″ LB

The Monolithic Suppressor will extend your range and keep your off radars, the 30 Round Mags are essential so you can keep firing after netting your kirst down, and the FORGE TAC 20.0″ LB barrel extends your range even further. You can swap the barrel for its smaller sibling, the FORGE TAC 17.2″ LB to gain back a little bit more mobility.

We finish the build with the VLK 3.0x Optic, which is clean and simply feels smooth to fire with. The final attachment slot is a lot more up to the individual – many will swear by the Commando Foregrip, but for us the horizontal recoil with this build is easy to manage. We prefer the FSS Close Quarters Stock as it keeps the Scar just mobile enough to use aggressively, without sacrificing much accuracy.

Grab Overkill as your second perk and use our best MP5 Warzone loadout in the slot – this is the highest close-quarters DPS weapon in the game. Your first perk should be the EOD to protect yourself from RPG campers, while your third perk can be Amped to make swapping weapons easier, or Tracker if you plan on aggressively pushing enemies.

Finally, grab C4 as it’s by far the strongest lethal equipment, then it’s up to you whether you want info in the form of the Heartbeat Sensor, or Stun Grenades for pushing. If you choose the latter tack, just remember there are much better Warzone guns for that job than the FN Scar 17.