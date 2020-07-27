The Uzi has been overlooked in Warzone for too long, but thanks to the creativity of streamers there’s now a best Warzone Uzi loadout that’s worth grinding for. And, unfortunately, it is quite a hefty grind to add this best SMG in Warzone contender to your arsenal. Not only will you need to acquire the Uzi and level it all the way up to max for the attachments, then you’ll need to grab three hip-fire kills in five different matches in order to grab one key attachment for this Warzone Uzi class.

That key attachment is a new type of ammo that massively alters the Uzi’s time-to-kill and damage stats at all ranges, making it competitive. We’ll caveat this by saying ‘competitive’ doesn’t mean it will outperform the Warzone MP5, which remains the most efficient close-range killer in the game.

So, to guide you through the painful process of trying out new Warzone guns, we’ve assembled this handy class setup for the Uzi, including the key attachments, what secondary weapon you should run, and the perks and equipment that best compliment the Uzi.

BEST Warzone uzi loadout

The best Warzone Uzi loadout is:

Monolithic Suppressor

41 AE 32-Round Mags

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

FSS Close Quarters Stock

Tac Laser

Quick aim down sight speed, higher damage at all ranges, and a suppressor to boot – this Uzi loadout covers all the bases. Of course there are some negatives with any build, and this has a few to bear in mind. For example, the 32-Round Mags offer much better damage, but are limiting compared to the potential 50 Round Mags you could equip. The FSS CQC Stock and ammo conversion mean the already tricky recoil will be a lot harder to manage, but once you get used to it it’s really not bad.

We advise pairing this with a solid long-range weapon like the Warzone AX-50 or our Grau Warzone build. As for the rest of your build, you’ll want an aggressive equipment combination of C4 and Stun Grenades to make flushing out enemies a lot easier – the Heartbeat Sensor is also a superb choice as you can enter buildings with a bit more info.

Finally, your perks should be EOD, Overkill, and Amped. We expect you to be switching your weapons a lot to handle the tricky gaps between long and mid-range, and Amped will help a lot here. EOD is simply handy for not getting instantly wiped by an RPG camper. Lastly Overkill lets you grab two primary weapons, but you should have a Ghost class so you can grab it later into the game – just swap back to your weapons after picking it up.

And there you have it, the best Warzone Uzi loadout you can get. There is some room to mess around, such as swapping out the optic for a longer barrel, but we find that the Uzi’s iron sights make tracking targets through the recoil nigh impossible.