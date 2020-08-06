Call of Duty: Warzone’s Juggernaut has already been nerfed – sort of

So long, sweet prince: the Juggernaut’s brief reign of terror in Call of Duty: Warzone has probably come to an end. Developer Infinity Ward released a patch that makes them much harder to come by, though it’s worth noting that the Juggernaut’s stats hasn’t been nerfed just yet.

Patch notes were posted to Twitter that detail the changes. The Juggernaut crate has been removed in Buy Back Solos as well as the Most Wanted contract. On top of that, the developer has “lowered the drop rate of Juggernaut crates and how often they appear”. That’ll come as good news to many, no doubt. Since the latest season of Call of Duty launched, the Warzone Subreddit has been awash with clips of the Juggernaut wiping out enemies – it certainly looked powerful. As such, it’s no surprise that Infinity Ward released a fix just one day after CoD Season 5 kicked off.

On a more ominous note, the patch notes also say that “keypads…are now active”. It may have something to do with the Warzone stadium computer room that players have discovered. If you find the right access card and enter the room, you’re given a string of numbers and strange characters. It’s beyond us, frankly, but we’re sure someone will crack it soon enough.

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to go from strength-to-strength since its launch earlier this year. The Warzone player count has already topped 75 million, and it looks likely that we’ll get a Call of Duty 2020 announcement in Warzone, too.

