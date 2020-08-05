Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season five patch notes revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone‘s season five has begun, and there’s plenty of new content on the way for fans still enjoying the two games. Infinity Ward’s official patch notes and roadmap for upcoming updates reveal all the new additions, so let’s dig in.

Four new maps arrive for Modern Warfare, comprising Petrov Oil Rig and Suldal Harbour for standard modes, Verdansk International Airport for Ground War, and Livestock for the smaller Gunfight matches. In Warzone, meanwhile, a handful of Verdansk map updates mean the Stadium is opening up and the train is arriving, with a new station interior to explore, too.

In terms of new modes, the battle royale game’s playlist update means you can now try out Mini Royale Trios, a “fast-paced” variant set in “condensed areas of Verdansk”. Battle Royale Solos Stimulus also returns, except it’s now titled Battle Royale Solos Buy Back. Modern Warfare’s big new mode, meanwhile, is Search and Destroy Double Down, a 12 vs 12 variant of that particular mode. Fans of both games can try out their new weapons, the ISO and the AN-94, and their new operator, Lerch.

Later in season five, Infinity Ward plans to add another new operator, Velikan; two new weapons, the dual kodachas and another that’s yet to be revealed, and a mysterious mid-season event. That’s in addition to two new modes for Modern Warfare, Bare Bones and Ground War Reinforce, and one for Warzone, King Slayer. Phew.

The games’ season five update is out now, with the file size weighing in at between 47 and 54GB, depending on whether you have both games installed or just one. However, the update will reduce the overall footprint of the game on your PC. Take a look at the full list of patch notes below, via Infinity Ward.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s release date is today, and its start time has already arrived, meaning you can dive in right now – so long as you’ve downloaded that big patch. And we don’t have too long to wait until the next CoD game, either, since publisher Activision confirmed recently that Call of Duty 2020 is still on track for this year, despite having yet to be revealed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare / Warzone season five patch notes

Playlist update

Modern Warfare

Ground War (Adding Verdansk International Airport)

Blueprint Gunfight

Search and Destroy Double Down (12v12)

Face-Off (Livestock)

Oil Rig and Harbor 24/7

Warzone

BR Duos

BR Trios

BR Quads

BR Solos Buy Back (previously called BR Solos Stimulus)

Blood Money Quads

Mini Royale Trios (Fast-paced Battle Royale in condensed areas of Verdansk)

GENERAL FIXES

Added Weapon Inspect!

Fix for an issue where store bundle images could get stuck on the previous bundle image when scrolling on PC

Fixes to prevent screen tearing

Fix for an issue where Price and Gaz occasionally lose their eye models while navigating various menus

Fixed a bug where, when the ‘Headshots Only’ option is set in a custom game, the male Operator hitboxes aren’t functioning properly

Fix for an issue where the default scope on the Rytec AMR cannot be customized

Fix for a bug where Care Packages, Juggernauts, and Emergency Airdrops were not getting properly refunded to the player if getting the ‘Too many vehicles, refunding killstreak’ message in a Custom Game

Stopping Power rounds are now preserved on dropped weapons

Added a brief decay period when transitioning from heavy footsteps (sprint, tactical sprint) to lighter footsteps (walk). This addresses players immediately becoming quiet upon slowing down from fast movements

Fixed a bug where the player’s choice of weapon fire and scope states were not being saved and restored after interacting with the Sentry Gun, Shield Turret, and Care Package

(We’ll have weapon tuning and other weapon adjustments in a future patch. Stay tuned for updates.)

MODERN WARFARE

Fix for invisible collision appearing in Barakett Promenade

Fix for a bug where the 23.0″ RPK Barrel was appearing broken in-game and in the Gunsmith menu

Fix for an exploit where players were able to give themselves unlimited ammo

Fix for an exploit using the Recon Drone and Care Package

The PKM – Bludgeoner will now gather ammo from any other PKM weapon

Fixed an issues where players were hearing the missed hit VO for the Precision Airstrike when right after calling it in

Added a VO line when a player’s High Alert warning is triggered

Fixed an issue where players could receive ‘wallbang’ kills when shooting through players

WARZONE

New Warzone loot items!

Gulag weapons will now rotate every week between four sets total

Increased effective damage range for all semi-auto DMR and semi-auto Sniper Rifles

Increased effective damage range for the FR 5.56

Fix for a bug where the player’s physics could be controlled by the helicopter while they parachute out

Fix for an issue where players were unable to call in any Air Strikes

Fix for seeing invalid pings on the Heartbeat Sensor

Added new VO lines to warn players of enemy Recon Drones being called in near them (BR only)

Previously, the Most Wanted contract could respawn dead players. Now, it can respawn players in the Gulag in any state

Fix for the ‘Alive in Gas’ challenge timer

CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE

Fix for an exploit while inside the blue kiosks on Piccadilly

New restricted attachments: Muzzle – Suppressors (all) Optic – Thermal Sights (all) Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip



CO-OP MODES (Tac Ops, Classic Special Operations, Survival)

Team Ping is now enabled in these modes

New Challenges: Playing it Bogart – Defeat enemies in style while supporting your teammates in these Co-Op Focused Challenges

SPECIAL OPERATIONS: SURVIVAL

Added new map, Crash

Fix for exploit involving the Equipment Store

