Our best Warzone AN94 loadout aims to turn this hard-hitting assault rifle into a genuine contender for the title of best Warzone assault rifle. Just like in Call of Duty Black Ops 2, Modern Warfare’s AN-94 features a unique hyperburst feature – yes, that does sound made up – that instantaneously follows up your first shot with a second. This means you get extremely high damage and low recoil for your first burst, so whatever you do make sure your first few shots are on target.

Chambered in 5.45x39mm, this Russian assault rifle doesn’t deal a particularly high amount of damage with each shot, but thanks to that hyperburst function your first shot almost counts as two shots. Other than that, there’s a lot about the AN-94 to like, including reasonably easy-to-manage recoil, a magazine that can be upgraded to 60 rounds, and heaps of versatility in its other attachment slots.

Join us as we run through our favourite AN-94 attachments as well as the best Warzone guns to pair it with, which perks to pick, and the lethal and tactical equipment you’ll want to bring, too.

Best Warzone AN94 loadout

The best Warzone AN94 loadout is:

Monolithic Suppressor

AN-94 Factory X-438mm

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

FSS Close Quarters Stock

60 Round Casket Mags

If you’ve been using a few meta weapon builds then the majority of these attachments will come as no surprise to you, especially the Monolithic Suppressor that keeps you off the radar and improves your bullet velocity and damage range. Next up we have the Factory X-438mm barrel, which improves damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil, which is the holy trinity of Warzone buffs. The iron sights on the AN-94 are pretty awful, so you’ll want to slap on any optic you want to give you clearer vision – we suggest the Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex, but the VLK 3.0x Optic or a holographic would be just as good.

The recent nerf to ‘no stock’ attachments means you’ll want something simple like the FSS Close Quarters Stock – you’ll get a little improvement to your aim down sight speed at the cost of a tiny bit of aiming stability. Finally, we have the 60 Round Casket Mags. You could go for the 45 round upgrade instead for a tiny bit more mobility, but 60 rounds gives you so much more versatility when it comes to taking on multiple enemies in Warzone.

This build should capably handle mid-range, but can be used effectively in either close or long range fights, too. Therefore it’s up to you whether you want to bring an SMG like the best Warzone MP5 loadout or a sniper like the AX-50, HDR, or Rytec as your second primary weapon. EOD should be your first perk pick as it will substantially improve your ability to tank damage from RPGs, C4, and grenades. Your third perk should be Amped if you’re bringing a sniper rifle as backup, or Tracker if you choose to pair the AN-94 with an SMG – the former will let you swap weapons faster, while Tracker is great for pursuing enemies in tight spaces.

C4 and a Heartbeat Sensor have been the meta equipment selection for a while, and we’re not looking to rock the boat in this regard. For more setups like this, check out our choices for the best Warzone loadout drop to get you that highly treasured dub.