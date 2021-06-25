The best Milano loadout in Warzone

Looking for the best Warzone Milano loadout? The Milano 821 recently received some huge buffs to its stats and it’s now a rather viable weapon in the battle royale shooter. It’s not the only update the game has seen either, as mysterious red doors and satellite crash sites have appeared across the map.

There’s also a number of ways you can build the Milano. While you could make it a powerful long range weapon, it excels as a medium range gun, typical of SMG class weapons. We reckon that the medium range build is likely to be the better one out of the two, but for something a little bit different, we figured it’s certainly worth looking into a longer-range spec.

So without further ado, here are a couple of the best Warzone Milano loadouts to try out for yourself: whether you wish to use it as more of an assault rifle or its intended use as an SMG. Once you’ve seen the best loadout, you can compare them with the best Warzone guns to see how it fares.

Best Warzone Milano loadout – SMG build

The best Warzone Milano loadout is:

Agency Suppressor

10.6” Task Force

Tiger Team Spotlight

Raider Stock

STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

Let’s begin with the STANAG 55 Rnd Drum. It adds 67% to magazine ammo capacity, maximum starting ammo, and ammo capacity, meaning you won’t need to spend as much time reloading. It does affect your aim down sight time and the reload speed is 10% lower than normal, but these are easily compensated with other attachments, or getting into good reloading habits.

The Raider Stock is there to increase your movement speed while aiming or aim walking, as well as increase the sprint to fire time, which for medium range engagements is highly effective. You shouldn’t really be using hip fire, so the dip in accuracy here won’t matter too much. To further increase your movement speed and aim walking move speed, the Tiger Team Spotlight is a great option if you can deal with reduced aiming stability and a visible flashlight.

Increasing your effective damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed, at the cost of horizontal and vertical recoil control works well if you’re using this as an SMG, so pop a 10.6” Task Force on there to get those bonuses. The Agency Suppressor can help mitigate some of these drawbacks by dealing with some of the vertical recoil, while also keeping you off the radar, and increasing both bullet velocity and effective damage range.

Alternative best Warzone Milano loadout – long range

The other decent Warzone Milano loadout is:

Sound Suppressor

10.5” Ranger

Axial Arms 3x

Field Agent Grip

STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

The idea behind this loadout is to make it slightly more effective at a longer range. Even though the Sound Suppressor hurts your effective damage range, the increase to bullet velocity more than makes up for it. The 10.5” Ranger also helps increase your bullet velocity, while the Field Agent Grip helps with recoil management.

For long distance shots, you’ll either want to use the Axial Arms 3x to see targets further away while aiming down sight. To finish transforming this SMG into an assault rifle, the STANAG 55 Rnd Drum gives a larger magazine and bigger ammo capacity at the cost of some ADS time and reload speed.

We’re excited to see how the Milano does in the Warzone meta over the next few weeks. You may wish to pair the Milano with other weapons, we suggest looking at our Warzone XM4 loadout for an optimal pairing. You may also want to look at the best Warzone FARA 83 loadout as it’s also fast becoming a rising star in Warzone’s arsenal.