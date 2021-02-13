Call of Duty: Warzone patch fixes hit markers, Modern Warfare XP progression

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone addresses an irritating bug, and sorts out a niggling issue in Modern Warfare. The patch began roll out for the multiplayer games yesterday evening.

In a tweet, developer Raven Software confirmed the biggest changes players can expect when they download the latest version. Top of the list is a fix for the disappearing hit markers in the battle royale game. Over the last couple of weeks or so, players have been finding that the usual popup for a kill has been inconsistent, not letting you know if a shot landed properly or not. Doesn’t make the war game unplayable, but it does make it much harder to stay in the zone.

Another fix is for something more passive, the weapons XP in Modern Warfare. Players haven’t been getting the appropriate XP points the last while, making the grind that much steeper for leveling up weapons and gear. If all goes well, you should now find earning experience points is back to normal speed, letting you level up your favourite Modern Warfare weapons just as before.

Call of Duty: Warzone has struggled against glitches over the last while, most notably the stim glitch, which was repressed once again only recently, and another that allowed players become invisible.

📄 #Warzone update going live momentarily: • Fixed issue causing hit markers to not appear consistently

• Fixed issue with weapon XP not awarding as intended in MW multiplayer

• Fixed issue with UI elements on the Loadout Menu

• Updated Valentine’s weekend playlist names — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 12, 2021

Another Warzone ban wave has removed yet more cheaters, and the teasers for Season 2 suggest zombies are on the way. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Warzone loadouts to be ready for the oncoming living dead.