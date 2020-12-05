Call of Duty: Warzone has over 85 million players

Here’s some stats to show the Call of Duty doubter in your life. The FPS games continue to draw in players by the millions, according to publisher Activision’s latest figures.

In a press release, Activision is touting some of the latest records for Call of Duty, across Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, and Call of Duty: Warzone. According to the figures released, over 85 million players have played Warzone since launch. Given that the battle royale game only launched in March of this year, that means it’s provided a sizable chunk of the reportedly 200 million players have checked out a Call of Duty, on one platform or another, this year. Apparently, this is the most players the series has ever recorded in one year.

Post-launch content and support stemming from Treyarch’s latest Call of Duty will amount to the biggest ever in Black Ops history, says the statement, including “close integration” with Warzone. “This is the next great chapter in Black Ops with an amazing campaign, an all-new zombies experience and of course, high-octane multiplayer,” Brian Beede, executive vice president and general manager of Call of Duty, writes. “Launch is only the beginning. We are focused on building a continuous pipeline featuring a tremendous amount of free, post-launch content and events across the franchise.”

The start date for Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and Warzone was delayed this week, shifting from December 10 to December 16. Among other things, this will include Cold War weapons coming to Verdansk, and very likely a new map called Rebirth.

