Looking for the best Warzone AS VAL loadout? Ahead of this new weapon’s highly anticipated release, many wondered which weapon category the AS VAL would fall into – Infinity Ward has chosen to make the AS VAL the 13th Warzone assault rifle. The Russian assault rifle packs 9×39 subsonic rounds and a very high rate of fire for its class, making it built for stealth out of the box, but also ready to take down armoured targets with its high penetration.

Best of all, the AS VAL in Warzone is highly configurable, with plenty of sight, grip, magazine, barrel, and stock attachments to choose from. Those subsonic rounds do mean that the AS VAL’s effective range is pretty short compared to most assault rifles in the game, so you’ll want to seek out the best Warzone sniper rifle for your second gun in this loadout. Alternatively, you can try out our Warzone SP-R 208 loadout for a more mobile marksman rifle setup.

Join us as we run through one of the best AS VAL attachment setups you can get, and also the kind of class you should build around this Russian rarity.

The best Warzone AS VAL loadout

The best Warzone AS VAL loadout is:

VLK 200mm Osa

Commando Foregrip

VLK 3.0x Optic

30 Round Mags

Stippled Grip Tape

This simple setup will increase your magazine size, damage range, give you a scope, buff your accuracy, and ensure your aim down sight speed doesn’t suffer as a result. It’s not the only way to play this mighty assault rifle, and we’ll be sure to include more builds as we learn more about the AS VAL.

This build won’t get you far in extremely long engagements but up close and all the way up to medium range this AS VAL loadout shreds. Consider swapping out the Stippled Grip Tape for the 5mW or Tac Laser so you can land easier hip-fire shots, but if you aim down sights and tag an enemy’s upper torso with this then they’ll go down in a matter of milliseconds.

If you’re happy using the iron sights instead of the VLK 3.0x Optic, then we suggest investing that attachment slot into a lighter stock.

As for what you should pair this AS VAL with? The only distance it can’t easily cover is long range, so either our Warzone Kar98k loadout, or our best AX-50 loadout.

As for perks, we suggest Cold-Blooded as it will keep you off thermal optics and will not trigger High Alert. Your third perk should be Battle Hardened as stuns and flashes are seeing more use and this will make your chances of fighting back much better. This isn’t a class you should really storm buildings with, so we advise against Tracker despite using it in many other builds. You’ll need Overkill to get two weapons, but we suggest switching to a class with Ghost as soon as your second loadout arrives.

Finally, for equipment, we suggest taking Heartbeat Sensor and C4 – it’s still the most effective combo in the game.