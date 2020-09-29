Call of Duty’s Season 6 update is crashing the game

The Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare brings with it a brand new Verdansk subway system, but it also appears to have broken the FPS game for quite a few users. Players are reporting frequent crashes since the update arrived, and some evidence suggests that it happens for everyone in a match at the same time.

As our sister site The Loadout reports, players on both PlayStation 4 and PC are taking to the Call of Duty subreddit to report frequent crashes and poor ping times since the launch of the latest update. This seems to be the case for players with the latest round of graphics drivers installed just as much as anyone else, although the error messages aren’t always the same.

YouTuber Westie posted a screengrab of a crash he ran into repeatedly during a Modern Warfare session today, which included a hex value and a suggestion to visit Activision’s Modern Warfare support site. Westie said on Twitter that the game had crashed at least seven times during the morning’s session, and that it had crashed for everyone he was playing with when it happened.

2 more crashes since this tweet. Running on the latest NVIDIA drivers. Seems that when it crashes, whoever you're playing with also crashes. https://t.co/PoINBJCGQV — Westie (@MrProWestie) September 29, 2020

When we checked into the issue on our own copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we found similar results: the game crashed a few minutes into a Warzone session. However, it returned a different fatal error message, this one saying DirectX had “encountered an unrecoverable error”.

Activision says it’s looking into the issue:

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 29, 2020

We’re keen to get working on the new Metro Station puzzle and earn our brand new Bruen.

We’ve reached out to Activision for comment on the issue, and we’ll update this story if we hear any word.