Looking for the best Warzone SP-R 208 loadout for taking down enemies at mid to long range? While this new marksman rifle looks an awful lot like the R700 from previous Call of Duty games, which was always a bolt-action sniper rifle, it’s been introduced as a more mobile marksman rifle in Warzone and Modern Warfare – expect less damage and rage, but a lot more mobility.

With our Warzone Kar98k loadout currently dominating the marksman rifle category, perhaps the SP-R 208 can provide some much needed opposition. It’s one of the most accurate marksman rifles in the game, with very little scope sway making it easy to find and delete targets, but you can’t expect to sprint around with it quite like you can with its WW2 rival. For any of you iron sights fans, the SP-R 208 boasts one of the cleanest iron sights in the whole game, so we heartily recommend playing that if you trust yourself to hit heads in close or mid-range battles.

We’ve assembled our top Warzone SP-R 208 loadout, complete with the right attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment you need to find success in battle royale.

The best Warzone SP-R 208 loadout

The best Warzone SP-R 208 loadout is:

Monolithic Suppressor

SP-R 26″

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz

Sloan KR-600 Feather

This setup is built for relatively close-range engagements so you can dish out high damage with a single shot and follow it up quickly. There are much faster build options available, but we want the SP-R 208 to still be viable in medium and longer range engagements.

To that end, we’ve got the essential Monolithic Suppressor, which suppresses and adds damage range, the .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags for a flat damage boost, more damage range, and bullet velocity so we don’t have to lead our shots as much. The SP-R 26″ also helps with damage range and bullet velocity.

To keep this weapon feeling light and fast, we’ve also taken the XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz stock, which is unique in that it offers faster aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed. Finally, we have the Sloan KR-600 Feather Bolt Assembly attachment, which lets us rechamber faster, effectively boosting our rate of fire.

This is the kind of weapon that will dominate in the right hands, so we’re assuming you can land shots at almost all ranges with it, but that still leaves you lacking in extremely close-quarters scraps. So we advise running this with our best Warzone Origin 12 loadout.

As for perks, Overkill will let you carry those two Warzone guns, and we suggest running Cold-Blooded and Tracker with it – the former keeps you off thermals and won’t trigger High Alert, while Tracker helps you finish things when clearing out buildings. Always be ready to swap to a Ghost Warzone loadout for your second drop and just re-equip your old weapons.

Finally, for equipment we always suggest bringing the C4 and Heartbeat Sensor combo. One helps you spot anyone without Ghost hiding in a building, while the other can be used to flush them out.