Here’s when Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is expected to start in your time zone

We already knew the start date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6, and now we have a time, too. The next season of the multiplayer games is expected to begin a little early for the west coast of the US, while the rest of us get it right on schedule.

Courtesy of CharlieINTEL, the start time for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is believed to be September 28 at 23:00 PDT, meaning September 29 at 02:00 EDT / 07:00 BST / 8:00 CEST for everyone else. This is according to the countdown timer for Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression currently running in the FPS games as part of the last weekend of Season 5.

We’ve already had a cinematic trailer heralding the next roll-out, bringing new operators Farah and Nikolai to Modern Warfare. If you pickup the new battle pass, you’ll get Farah along with it, but Nikolai unlocks at tier 100, so you might have to work for him. They bring with them a bunch of underground subway locations that’ll be added to the respective maps. You can see more of what they’re about on the official site.

We don’t know how big the next patch will be, but going by Season 5, expect it to be pretty substantial.

