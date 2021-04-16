How to unlock the Sykov pistol in Warzone and Modern Warfare

Want to unlock the Sykov pistol in Warzone and Modern Warfare? We’ve known about the new Sykov pistol for some time now as it was leaked back in February, but only now has it been made available in both games. The Sykov pistol is a lightweight weapon that packs enough power to become a serious contender as the best Warzone pistol. With the right attachments, this weapon is a force to be reckoned with.

As with most pistols, the Sykov’s extremely high mobility makes it an obvious choice for players who want to carry around a long range weapon. If you’re looking for a weapon to run alongside the Sykov, the best M16 loadout is the go-to choice for most players, as it can easily take down enemies from great distances. Unlike a lot of the brand new weapons released for Warzone, this pistol isn’t available to use in Black Ops Cold War.

Be sure to incorporate the Sykov into your best Warzone loadout drops while the weapon is in desperate need of balancing to rack up easy kills. Once you’ve unlocked the weapon, be sure to check out our best Sykov loadout to create a lethal build. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the Sykov pistol.

How to unlock the Sykov pistol in Warzone

You can unlock the Sykov pistol by completing an in-game challenge: Using pistols, get four kills with pistols in five separate matches. While you can complete this challenge in Warzone, we highly recommend booting up Modern Warfare instead. In Modern Warfare, pick Team Deathmatch or any mode that allows you to instantly respawn after you die. Again, you can technically do this in Warzone, but it will take considerably longer – even if you have incredible aim with pistols.

If you want to save as much time as possible, head to the store and purchase the Sparks Operator Bundle for 2400 CoD Points. The highlights of this bundle are the Mirka operator skin, the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle, and the Sykov pistol.

And that’s all you need to unlock the Sykov pistol in Warzone and Modern Warfare. If you want to know what’s coming to Warzone and Cold War later this month, check out our Season 3 release date guide. You may have seen more zombies in Verdansk than usual – the recent update to Warzone lets you become one of these terrifying beings. Find out how to become a zombie by reading our latest guide.