The best Akimbo pistols in Warzone

Looking for a breakdown of the best Warzone pistols to use with Akimbo? When Warzone first launched pistols were at the very bottom of the list of best Warzone guns to include in your Warzone loadouts. However, the addition of the Akimbo perk has transformed these middling sidearms into unstoppable close-quarters killers. The obvious con is that you can’t aim down sights with dual pistols, but their hip-fire accuracy and time-to-kill is so good that you won’t need to.

Right now there are several highly viable Akimbo pistol builds for Warzone. The reason these are so powerful is that you only need to get one loadout drop to have a class with Ghost, a long-range primary weapon of your choice, and the pistols can act as your best close-quarters option. If you’re going for a loadout without Overkill then these are the ideal secondary weapons. You can always grab a fully modded Warzone MP5 off an enemy after you eliminate them if you want something with a bit more range.

Below we’ll lay out our picks for the top three Akimbo pistol builds for Warzone. If you only jumped into Warzone recently then you’ll have quite a hefty grind waiting for you to full level these sidearms up. The best way to do this without paying for Modern Warfare and grinding multiplayer is to jump into plunder – you’ll spawn in with your favourite loadout and the respawn mechanic means you can afford to just focus on getting kills with your pistols.

Best Akimbo pistols for Warzone

AKIMBO RENETTI

These new Season 3 pistols can be modded with burst-fire to massively increase their rate of fire and accuracy. Here’s the setup you’ll want to get the most out of the Renetti in Warzone: 5mW Laser, Akimbo, Lightweight Trigger, 27 Round Mags, and Mk3 Burst Mod.

Related: The best battle royale games on PC in 2020

The Akimbo Renetti will only take an enemy from fully-armoured to downed if you’re in their face as the recoil on these ramps up very quickly. However, they are superb for moving in to clean up a fight after you’ve done the majority of damage with your primary, and few weapons fare better if you’re being pushed. You hardly have to think when using these, just point in the general direction of your enemy and they’ll drop.

Akimbo Snake Shot .357

For this build you’ll need the following attachments and perks: .357 Long, Lightweight Trigger, Snake Shot, Akimbo, and 5mW Laser. This Akimbo pistol setup gives you a shotgun in each hand and in close-quarters scraps you can down a fully armoured enemy with just four shots – with Akimbo that’s basically two shots. A recent nerf reduced the range so you have to be very close to an enemy to achieve this feat, hence this taking second spot in our list.

More help? Here’s how to get the 357 Warzone Snake Shot setup

The laser is key for increasing your sprint to fire speed and hip-fire accuracy, so you can run rings around whoever you’re fighting without worrying about accuracy. There is a steep damage drop-off as with any shotgun, but if you stick with these for clearing buildings and rushing teams then you’ll find them unmatched.

Akimbo Desert Eagle/.50 GS

For this build you want to strap on anything that will fight recoil control, we opt for Rubberized Grip Tape, 5mW Laser, Lightweight Trigger, Akimbo, and 13 Round Mags for our Akimbo Desert Eagle build.

These are much trickier to use than the other two build in this Warzone pistols guide. Just like the Snake Shots, this pistol setup will down with two shots from each handgun, but getting consecutive shots to land with the Deagles is no mean feat. We recommend moving cautiously to keep your hip-fire on point, and only shooting while running if you’re on top of the enemy. The Akimbo .50 GS has a lot of potential, but if you don’t like to leave things up to chance then we wouldn’t recommend it.