Looks like there’s a Half-Life 3 easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077

As you’ll no doubt be aware, a certain behemoth RPG game has just launched (you can order it from Humble here). As of last night, droves of fans have been diving into Cyberpunk 2077 for the very first time, with many posting little tidbits and features they’ve discovered tucked away in the new PC game – and it appears there’s a nod to a certain iconic game series lurking in Night City.

Creator of the Valve News Network Tyler McVicker has posted some screens on Twitter from his adventures in Cyberpunk 2077 so far, one of which seems to be a file of a “No Life 3 review”. Hmmm. The message in the screen reads: “After 50 long years, the wait is finally over! The third and final installment of the No Life series will be available for purchase TOMORROW! As has been reported already, gamers should not expect any major shakeups in regard to the protagonist.

“We still play as strong silent-type Baron Freimensch. We follow Baron as he ventures to the Arctic Circle to… Well, why spoil it when you’ll have your hands on it in less than 24 hours!” it continues, adding that the gist of the No Life 3 plot is that “with Alice at Baron’s side, and trusty crowbar in hand, those nasty aliens are in for a rude awakening”.

This will sound pretty familiar to any fans of Valve’s hugely popular FPS games series. Aside from the name of the “review” itself, Baron Freimensch, Alice, and “those nasty aliens” clearly point to the series’ Gordon Freeman, Alyx, and, well, its own nasty aliens – the creatures of Xen.

I like this tho. pic.twitter.com/CF9hXUindD — Tyler McVicker (@ValveNewsNetwor) December 10, 2020

Plus, it seems there’s a bit of a playful nod to fans’ enduring hope that a fully fledged Half-Life 3 will emerge at some point following the long wait since Half-Life 2: Episode 2. Though, we were treated to VR game Half-Life: Alyx at the beginning of this year, which our very own Dustin Bailey scored a nine-out-of-ten in our Half-Life: Alyx review, calling it “both a vindication for the magic VR can bring to gaming, and a satisfying new entry in the beloved Half-Life series”.

