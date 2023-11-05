You can now party with Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077

If there’s one thing I want to see improved about Cyberpunk 2077, it’s having more ways to just hang out with the core cast of characters. RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Mass Effect put a big focus on letting you just exist alongside the people you’ll be spending time in quests with, and CD Projekt Red’s Night City already feels alive enough to act as a backdrop for an evening on the town. Well, now we can all hang out with Solomon Reed and Johnny Silverhand, thanks to a brand new mod.

This might be the most fun Cyberpunk 2077 mod I’ve covered to date, as it gives us the simple pleasure of being able to dance with the core NPCs of Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s even storyline-friendly too. The character models already exist, and Night City already has nightclubs you can bust a few moves in, so this is, simply put, a must-download.

Dance off, from mod maker ‘Deceptious,’ lets you dance with Judy, Panam, River, Kerry, Jackie, Reed, Alex, Johnny, and So Mi across five dance floors in Night City, really adding the role-playing to RPG game.

You’ll have to boot up an early game save if you want to part with Cyberpunk’s best character though, as Deceptious notes “You can dance with them all if you are on friendly terms with them and if they are alive.” Without spoiling much, that gets rid of a few of these characters if you’ve already beaten the game, sadly.

This mod does also mean that you can dance with Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, sort of. As the actors play Johnny Silverhand and Solomon Reed respectively, their character models use the dance animations in the game and can hang out with you at nightclubs. You can find the Dance off mod here.

I’ll continue writing about cool Cyberpunk mods as long as people keep making them, like this one that changes how alive and dangerous Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City feels, or a complete overhaul of the city’s police force alongside the 2.0 update. There’s so much on offer from skilled fans of the CDPR game, and while some of these mods are massive, others just make a little change that I think everyone should know about.

If you want to learn more about Reeves in the role of Silverhand too, you’ll be glad to know he’s talked about how he loves his bad-mouthed Cyberpunk 2077 role as much as the rest of us.

While you wander around Night City in both the Phantom Liberty expansion and the 2.0 update, we’ve put together the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds and ideal Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings, to help your playtime in as many ways as possible.