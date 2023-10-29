Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City just got more alive and dangerous

Cyberpunk 2077 is already a city bustling with opportunity and life, but what if a few small tweaks made the NPCs of the autonomous supercity even more immersive, even more lifelike? Well, this is exactly what a brand new Cyberpunk 2077 mod sets out to do, as it changes how gangs, police, and pedestrian NPCs interact with both you and the world around them, to give Night City a bit more of an edge.

The Night City Alive Cyberpunk 2077 mod from ‘Katane1991’ does just what you think it does, as a slew of NPC types change how they interact with Night City itself. Gang members can now drive throughout the city, the NCPD feels more reactive, and pedestrians are more aware of what happens around them in Cyberpunk 2077.

You need update 2.0, Phantom Liberty, and Redmod installed in the RPG game for this to work, but it’s a simple setup after that. Gang members can be in cars on their own or cram into a vehicle with each other, with the possibility of firefights breaking out just as they would with the small gangs that sit around Night City itself. Maybe you’ll be caught in the middle of it, maybe you won’t.

Civilians can now act more aggressively when bumped into, or even react to the crimes that happen around them too. If you try and steal a car an NPC might swing for you, and they can even react to gangs and police by being aggressive too, instead of just running away.

Meanwhile, the police will now be both intolerant and tolerant of specific gangs, depending on affiliation. Some mods do cause compatibility issues though, so you’ll want to check out the pinned comment on the mod page and let Katane1991 know if something’s up. You can find installation instructions here too.

This overhaul isn’t the only Cyberpunk 2077 mod you should be aware of, as you can completely improve and change Night City’s police force, combat, cyberware, and even the visuals with an HD rework mod.

If you want even more like Night City you need to check out the best cyberpunk games on PC right now, alongside the essential Cyberpunk 2077 builds to help you get the most out of the CDPR game.