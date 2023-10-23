Cyberpunk 2077’s police just got a colossal mechanical overhaul

Cyberpunk 2077 already had its police system revamped in update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion, but now you can overhaul Night City’s law enforcement even more, as a dedicated modder has completely expanded how the NCPD reacts to your actions and improved just what their response means for you.

Since update 2.0 disabled all Cyberpunk 2077 mods, with creators having to revamp them for the relaunch of the CD Projekt Red game, we’ve been seeing a lot of rereleased and improved player-driven content. We’ve also been seeing a lot of new stuff being added to Cyberpunk 2077, and the ‘Yorpie’ Law Enforcement Overhaul is the next of many.

CDPR changed the police force in the RPG game recently, with car chases, a new heat system reminiscent of GTA, and MaxTac mini-bosses among the new ways Night City fights back against your crime sprees. Between Cyberpunk 2077’s combat getting less overwhelming, improvements to cyberware, and canon furries being added to the game, there’s a lot out there.

Yorpie’s work comes with a slew of improvements, but the biggest deal is how the NCPD will now send more varied opponents after you, as armored SWAT trucks, Mechs, Netwatch agents, sheriff deputies, detectives, and MaxTac ground vehicles all make sure crime does not in fact, pay.

There’s an expanded vehicle and NPC pool of characters that will come after you, as detectives and inspectors can spawn depending on your heat level and district. Sheriff deputies will show up alongside Militech in the Badlands, and after going four heat stars or above Netwatch Agents and Minotaur mechs will come after you. This doesn’t apply to Dogtown, though, in order to remain lore-friendly.

The vehicles that can spawn are variants of cars and SUVs that blend with the Militech, NCPD, and sheriffs. Special MaxTac vehicles also have a low chance of spawning at high heat.

There are also some immersion changes, too, as the number of cops on the beat has been halved to better represent a “police department that is supposed to be underfunded and understaffed.” Richer districts will see cops drive better cars, while cars in poorer areas will be older models. “The amount of time it takes to lose the cops has been increased a bit as vanilla was simply too short,” Yorpie adds.

The police overhaul mod is available now, so be sure to check it out and give Yorpie any feedback.

You’ll want to check out our look at the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds to combat this police overhaul, alongside the optimal Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings for your rig.