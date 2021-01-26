Cyberpunk 2077 official modding tools have (sort of) arrived

The first official modding tools have arrived for Cyberpunk 2077. Mind you, it’s nothing groundbreaking just yet – a few basic tools that are most likely an initial round rather than a complete set. The tools arrived without fanfare on the Cyberpunk 2077 official site today, and CD Projekt Red says they’ll be updated alongside the game as patches are released for the RPG game.

Again, it’s a fairly bare list of mod tools at present. There’s the game metadata, which lists metadata types found in Cyberpunk 2077; ArchiveDump, which is a “utility for listing contents of game data archives”; and TweakDump, “a utility for listing contents of Tweak DB (game settings) and binaries”. There’s nothing here yet that allows you to repack game files or edit them, and no documentation either – so until more is made available, modders will have to keep hunting and guessing – and making do with whatever guidance has emerged online.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still a fairly buggy game, even on PC, and several players have complained on the game’s subreddit that the developer ought to be focusing on fixing critical issues rather than on releasing mod tools. But there’s no real downside to a developer making modding tools available – it’s just that there’s not much that can be done with the set that’s currently on offer.

That hasn’t stopped the Cyberpunk 2077 modding community, however. We’ve already compiled a list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods out there, and they include mods for controlling the day/night cycle, tweaking vehicle handling, and plenty more.

The latest patch, 1.1, addressed some stability issues in Cyberpunk 2077 but seems to have introduced a game-breaking bug that prevents progression in a key quest. CD Projekt Red has provided a possible workaround, and says it will have a hotfix out “as soon as possible.”