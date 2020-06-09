Death Stranding PC: everything we know about Hideo Kojima’s latest game

When is the Death Stranding PC release date? Everyone’s having a blast with it over in PlayStation land, but it’s not out on the ol’ personal computer just yet.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Death Stranding. The game is Hideo Kojima’s first release since the Metal Gear Solid designer left Konami to create his studio in 2015. Boiled down, the game has you delivering cargo to isolated cities as a means to connect them. The Death Stranding review critical consensus has been largely positive since launch. Some find the repetition of terrain traversal to be quite serene, while others have found it frustrating.

So, if you’re stuck waiting for Death Stranding to come to PC, then read on for a nifty round-up of everything we know. We’ll go over an array of details from the Death Stranding release date and gameplay to story details and other details to do with the Death Stranding ending. To that end, here’s everything we know about Death Stranding on PC.

DEATH STRANDING PC RELEASE DATE

Not long to wait now, the Death Stranding PC release date is July 14, 2020, for both Steam and the Epic Store. The launch date was delayed by over a month, originally planned for June 2, 2020.

Death Stranding story

Not to give too much away, as Death Stranding has been out in the world since its launch on PS4 in November. Basically, you’ll find yourself in remains of post-apocalyptic America – where ruin has been brought about by a cataclysmic event known as Death Stranding.

You’ll find yourself in the walking boots of Sam Porter Bridges, a delivery man who stumbles across the remains of North American cities in a bid to connect them. There’s a supernatural element, too, as spectral apparitions called Beached Things – more commonly known as Death Stranding BTs – make your life more difficult. The BTs are connected to the Death Stranding.

The story itself is quite lengthy. How many episodes are in Death Stranding? It’s upwards of ten and you can expect it to take you around 40 hours – as that’s how long Death Stranding is.

Death Stranding gameplay

Traversal is what you’ll mainly focus on but there are challenges along the way. The weight of your backpack and how it’s distributed matters as it affects your balance. Walk around with an uneven backpack and you’ll be prone to falling over.

There’s also a good chance you’ll stumble across MULEs in Death Stranding, too – a cult of rogue, bandit-like porters who also like to deliver cargo. While that might make them sound like-minded to you, they also tend to steal other people’s cargo so they can deliver it themselves. How you deal with them is up to you as you can sneak past them, tie them up, or just charge in head-on and bludgeon them with an object.

As you connect more cities through the Chiral Network, you’ll gain access to maps of new areas. You’ll also get blueprints which allow you to produce consumable items and structures through your fancy 3D printer. With these items, you’ll be able to tackle tough terrain and get to unexplored areas. You don’t come into contact with other players directly, but you can come across their lost cargo and deliver it for them.

And there you have it, everything we know about Hideo Kojima’s latest game, from the Death Stranding PC release date to some of the finer game details.