All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost challenges, rewards, and weapons

What are the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost challenges? The spooky season is upon us, with various games celebrating with tricks and treats. Destiny 2 has the annual Festival of the Lost, which sees the return of the Headless Ones to haunt players while also giving them opportunities to earn highly desirable Exotic items.

This year, the Halloween-themed event, one of the biggest in Destiny 2, sees new features that even long-term fans won’t want to miss. You can also complete the Destiny 2 Twilight triumph if you’re going to earn some decent gear to make the best Destiny 2 builds for each of the three Destiny 2 classes. Let’s go over all the delectable treats in store for you when you log into the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost and what frightful challenges you must accomplish.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost end time

The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost ends on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT. This year’s festivities began on October 17, so the event will last a few weeks.

When logging into the event, go to the tower and talk to the vendor, Eva Levante. She’ll give you the Festival of the Lost Mask. You need to wear this to earn Destiny 2 Spectral Pages, which you can convert by completing Haunted Sectors into Manifested Pages whenever you defeat a Headless One.

While the event is an annual celebration, new features can appear every year, and 2023 introduces legend Haunted Sectors, Eerie Engrams, and Exotic Focusing. The legend Haunted Sectors are trickier variants of the Haunted Sectors that include champions and better rewards, while Eerie Engrams are new collectibles that appear more frequently in legend Haunted Lost Sectors. You can decrypt them for instant rewards, but saving them for Exotic Hocus-Focusing can help you get the best Exotic gear.

All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost challenges

Here are all the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost challenges and the rewards for completing them:

Challenge name Reward Challenge conditions Cryptozoologist Clovis Bray Mask Use Manifested Pages to restore one chapter in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol.3”. Bookworm I 15,000 glimmer

1x Bungie Reward code

1x event ticket Use Manifested Pages to restore 11 chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol.3”. Bookworm II Magical Transformation shader

2x enhancement cores

1x event ticket Use Manifested Pages to restore 22 chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol.3”. Bookworm III Nyxpteron Exotic Ship

1x Enhancement Prism

1x event ticket Use Manifested Pages to restore 33 chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol.3”. Heads Will Roll Tormentor Mask

25x legendary shards

1x event ticket Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. Horrific Haunts 3x raid banners

1x event ticket Complete one legend Haunted Sector. Candy Corner Pouka Mask

1x enhancement prism

1x event ticket Earn Candy from activities. Mystery Meet 1,300x candy

25x legendary shards

1x event ticket Purchase three Epic Mystery Grab Bags from Eva Levante. Pumpkin Peltin’ Acosmic Grenade Launcher

1x upgrade module

1x event ticket Defeat targets with grenade launchers. Sniperstition Mechabra sniper rifle

1x upgrade module

1x event ticket Defeat targets with sniper rifles. Automatic Transmission Horror Story AR

1x upgrade module

1x event ticket Defeat targets with auto rifles. Third Shots’s a Charm Jurassic Green pulse rifle

1x upgrade module

1x event ticket Defeat targets with pulse rifles. Occult Ritual Calus Mask

1x Enhancement Core

1x event ticket Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches. Hocus Focusing Nimbus Mask

10,000x Glimmer

1x event ticket Focus an Eerie Engram. Masked Bandit 25x legendary shards

25,000 glimmer

1x event ticket Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival mask. Happy Haunting Ground Mara Sov Mask

1x enhancement core

1x event ticket Complete 35 Haunted Sectors. Legend Haunted Sectors grant additional progress. Ghost Writer Ascendant Shard

Ascendant Alloy

Ghost Writer title Complete all event challenges.

How to defeat the Headless ones

To defeat the Headless Ones, enter a Haunted Sector and stand in the marked circles while defeating enemies until one spawns. However, at the time of writing, there is a bug where Guardians need to launch the legend version of the Haunted Sectors to progress any related challenges.

How to get the Festival of the Lost weapons

You can get four Festival of the Lost weapons by completing some of the challenges above. These include the Acosmic Grenade Launcher, Horror Story Assault Rifle, Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle, and Machabre Sniper Rifle. You can also pick up the Lost Memento, a single-use item that gives your weapons a black leather finish.

How to get the Creepy Crawlies armor

The Destiny 2 community voted to have the Creepy Crawlies armor appear in the event. It’s a transformable gear set that you can switch its look between different forms of beetles and spiders. You can get the Creepy Crawlies armor set through the Eververse store at a cost of 1,500 Silver. There is no Bright Dust alternative.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams

While the Festival of the Lost is an annual event, the Eerie Engrams are a new feature for 2023. When you find them, you can cash them in for rewards from the list below, but you’ll need to own the expansion that the armor piece comes from. Importantly, you do not need to have already acquired the Exotic armor before in order to Hocus-Focus it.

Hocus-Focusing item Hocus-Focusing costs Exotic Arms 1x Eerie Engram and 2,500 candy Exotic Legs 1x Eerie Engram and 2,500 candy Exotic Helmet 1x Eerie Engram and 2,500 candy Exotic Chest 1x Eerie Engram and 2,500 candy Random Festival of the Lost weapon 1x Eerie Engram and 500 candy Specific Festival of the Lost weapon 1x Eerie Engram and 1,000 candy

Eerie Engrams pieces

Hunter

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Sealed Ahamkara Grasps – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Shinobu’s Vow – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Young Ahamkara’s Spine – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Forsaken’s Shards of Galanor – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Forsaken’s Oathkeeper – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Forsaken’s Khepri’s Sting – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Forsaken’s Liar’s Handshake – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Beyond Light’s Athrys’s Embrace – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms The Witch Queen’s Renewal Grasps – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms The Witch Queen’s Caliban’s Hand – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Fr0st-EE5 – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Gemini Jester – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Lucky Pants – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Orpheus Rig – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs St0mp-EE5 – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Shadowkeep’s The Bombardiers – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Beyond Light’s Star-Eater Scales – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Beyond Light’s Radiant Dance Machines – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Celestial Nighthawk – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Foetracer – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Graviton Forfeit – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Knucklehead Radar – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Wormhusk Crown – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Shadowkeep’s Assassin’s Cowl – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Beyond Light’s Mask of Bakris – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet The Witch Queen’s Blight Ranger – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Lucky Raspberry – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Ophidia Spathe – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Raiden Flux – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest The Dragon’s Shadow – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Forsaken’s The Sixth Coyote – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Forsaken’s Gwisin Vest – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Shadowkeep’s Raiju’s Harness – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Beyond Light’s Omnioculus – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest The Witch Queen’s Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk – Exotic Chest

Titan

ACD/0 Feedback Fence – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Aeon Safe – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Ashen Wake – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Doom Fang Pauldron – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Synthocepts – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Wormgod Caress – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Forsaken’s Ursa Furiosa – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Forsaken’s Stronghold – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Shadowkeep’s Citan’s Rampart – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Beyond Light’s Icefall Mantle – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Beyond Light’s No Backup Plans – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms The Witch Queen’s Second Chance – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Dunemarchers – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Lion Rampant – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Mk .44 Stand Asides – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Peacekeepers – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Forsaken’s Antaeus Wards – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Forsaken’s Peregrine Greaves – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Shadowkeep’s Phoenix Cradle – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Beyond Light’s The Path of Burning Steps – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs An Insurmountable Skullfort – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Eternal Warrior – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Helm of Saint-14 – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Khepri’s Horn – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Mask of the Quiet One – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Forsaken’s One-Eyed Mask – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Beyond Light’s Precious Scars – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet The Witch Queen’s Loreley Splendor – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Actium War Rig – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Armamentarium – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Crest of Alpha Lupi – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Hallowfire Heart – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Forsaken’s Heart of Inmost Light – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Shadowkeep’s Severance Enclosure – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Beyond Light’s Cuirass of the Falling Star – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest The Witch Queen’s Hoarfrost-Z – Exotic Chest

Warlock

The Witch Queen’s Aeon Soul – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Claws of Ahamkara – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Karnstein Armlets – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Sunbracers – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Ophidian Aspect – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Winter’s Guile – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Forsaken’s Contraverse Hold – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Forsaken’s Getaway Artist – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Beyond Light’s Necrotic Grip – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Beyond Light’s Nothing Manacles – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms The Witch Queen’s Osmiomancy Gloves – Exotic Arms

– Exotic Arms Lunafaction Boots – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Transversive Steps – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Forsaken’s Geomag Stabilizers – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Shadowkeep’s Promethium Spur – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Beyond Light’s Boots of the Assembler – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs The Witch Queen’s Secant Filaments – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs The Witch Queen’s Rain of Fire – Exotic Legs

– Exotic Legs Apotheosis Veil – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Crown of Tempests – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Eye of Another World – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Nezarec’s Sin – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Skull of Dire Ahamkara – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet The Stag – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Verity’s Brow – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Forsaken’s Astrocyte Verse – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Shadowkeep’s Felwinter’s Helm – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Beyond Light’s Dawn Chorus – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet The Witch Queen’s Fallen Sunstar – Exotic Helmet

– Exotic Helmet Sanguine Alchemy – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Starfire Protocol – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Vesper of Radius – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Wings of Sacred Dawn – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Forsaken’s Chromatic Fire – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Forsaken’s Phoenix Protocol – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Shadowkeep’s Stormdancer’s Brace – Exotic Chest

– Exotic Chest Beyond Light’s Mantle of Battle Harmony – Exotic Chest

And that’s everything in the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost in 2023. As this is a highly popular event, you may wish to know if Destiny 2 is down or perhaps want to look ahead to the next significant expansion and find out when the Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date is.