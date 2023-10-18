All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost challenges, rewards, and weapons

What are the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost challenges? The spooky season is upon us, with various games celebrating with tricks and treats. Destiny 2 has the annual Festival of the Lost, which sees the return of the Headless Ones to haunt players while also giving them opportunities to earn highly desirable Exotic items.
This year, the Halloween-themed event, one of the biggest in Destiny 2, sees new features that even long-term fans won’t want to miss. You can also complete the Destiny 2 Twilight triumph if you’re going to earn some decent gear to make the best Destiny 2 builds for each of the three Destiny 2 classes. Let’s go over all the delectable treats in store for you when you log into the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost and what frightful challenges you must accomplish.
Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost end time
The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost ends on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT. This year’s festivities began on October 17, so the event will last a few weeks.
When logging into the event, go to the tower and talk to the vendor, Eva Levante. She’ll give you the Festival of the Lost Mask. You need to wear this to earn Destiny 2 Spectral Pages, which you can convert by completing Haunted Sectors into Manifested Pages whenever you defeat a Headless One.
While the event is an annual celebration, new features can appear every year, and 2023 introduces legend Haunted Sectors, Eerie Engrams, and Exotic Focusing. The legend Haunted Sectors are trickier variants of the Haunted Sectors that include champions and better rewards, while Eerie Engrams are new collectibles that appear more frequently in legend Haunted Lost Sectors. You can decrypt them for instant rewards, but saving them for Exotic Hocus-Focusing can help you get the best Exotic gear.
All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost challenges
Here are all the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost challenges and the rewards for completing them:
|Challenge name
|Reward
|Challenge conditions
|Cryptozoologist
|Clovis Bray Mask
|Use Manifested Pages to restore one chapter in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol.3”.
|Bookworm I
|15,000 glimmer
1x Bungie Reward code
1x event ticket
|Use Manifested Pages to restore 11 chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol.3”.
|Bookworm II
|Magical Transformation shader
2x enhancement cores
1x event ticket
|Use Manifested Pages to restore 22 chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol.3”.
|Bookworm III
|Nyxpteron Exotic Ship
1x Enhancement Prism
1x event ticket
|Use Manifested Pages to restore 33 chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol.3”.
|Heads Will Roll
|Tormentor Mask
25x legendary shards
1x event ticket
|Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors.
|Horrific Haunts
|3x raid banners
1x event ticket
|Complete one legend Haunted Sector.
|Candy Corner
|Pouka Mask
1x enhancement prism
1x event ticket
|Earn Candy from activities.
|Mystery Meet
|1,300x candy
25x legendary shards
1x event ticket
|Purchase three Epic Mystery Grab Bags from Eva Levante.
|Pumpkin Peltin’
|Acosmic Grenade Launcher
1x upgrade module
1x event ticket
|Defeat targets with grenade launchers.
|Sniperstition
|Mechabra sniper rifle
1x upgrade module
1x event ticket
|Defeat targets with sniper rifles.
|Automatic Transmission
|Horror Story AR
1x upgrade module
1x event ticket
|Defeat targets with auto rifles.
|Third Shots’s a Charm
|Jurassic Green pulse rifle
1x upgrade module
1x event ticket
|Defeat targets with pulse rifles.
|Occult Ritual
|Calus Mask
1x Enhancement Core
1x event ticket
|Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches.
|Hocus Focusing
|Nimbus Mask
10,000x Glimmer
1x event ticket
|Focus an Eerie Engram.
|Masked Bandit
|25x legendary shards
25,000 glimmer
1x event ticket
|Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival mask.
|Happy Haunting Ground
|Mara Sov Mask
1x enhancement core
1x event ticket
|Complete 35 Haunted Sectors. Legend Haunted Sectors grant additional progress.
|Ghost Writer
|Ascendant Shard
Ascendant Alloy
Ghost Writer title
|Complete all event challenges.
How to defeat the Headless ones
To defeat the Headless Ones, enter a Haunted Sector and stand in the marked circles while defeating enemies until one spawns. However, at the time of writing, there is a bug where Guardians need to launch the legend version of the Haunted Sectors to progress any related challenges.
How to get the Festival of the Lost weapons
You can get four Festival of the Lost weapons by completing some of the challenges above. These include the Acosmic Grenade Launcher, Horror Story Assault Rifle, Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle, and Machabre Sniper Rifle. You can also pick up the Lost Memento, a single-use item that gives your weapons a black leather finish.
How to get the Creepy Crawlies armor
The Destiny 2 community voted to have the Creepy Crawlies armor appear in the event. It’s a transformable gear set that you can switch its look between different forms of beetles and spiders. You can get the Creepy Crawlies armor set through the Eververse store at a cost of 1,500 Silver. There is no Bright Dust alternative.
Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams
While the Festival of the Lost is an annual event, the Eerie Engrams are a new feature for 2023. When you find them, you can cash them in for rewards from the list below, but you’ll need to own the expansion that the armor piece comes from. Importantly, you do not need to have already acquired the Exotic armor before in order to Hocus-Focus it.
|Hocus-Focusing item
|Hocus-Focusing costs
|Exotic Arms
|1x Eerie Engram and 2,500 candy
|Exotic Legs
|1x Eerie Engram and 2,500 candy
|Exotic Helmet
|1x Eerie Engram and 2,500 candy
|Exotic Chest
|1x Eerie Engram and 2,500 candy
|Random Festival of the Lost weapon
|1x Eerie Engram and 500 candy
|Specific Festival of the Lost weapon
|1x Eerie Engram and 1,000 candy
Eerie Engrams pieces
Hunter
- Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves – Exotic Arms
- Sealed Ahamkara Grasps – Exotic Arms
- Shinobu’s Vow – Exotic Arms
- Young Ahamkara’s Spine – Exotic Arms
- Forsaken’s Shards of Galanor – Exotic Arms
- Forsaken’s Oathkeeper – Exotic Arms
- Forsaken’s Khepri’s Sting – Exotic Arms
- Forsaken’s Liar’s Handshake – Exotic Arms
- Beyond Light’s Athrys’s Embrace – Exotic Arms
- The Witch Queen’s Renewal Grasps – Exotic Arms
- The Witch Queen’s Caliban’s Hand – Exotic Arms
- Fr0st-EE5 – Exotic Legs
- Gemini Jester – Exotic Legs
- Lucky Pants – Exotic Legs
- Orpheus Rig – Exotic Legs
- St0mp-EE5 – Exotic Legs
- Shadowkeep’s The Bombardiers – Exotic Legs
- Beyond Light’s Star-Eater Scales – Exotic Legs
- Beyond Light’s Radiant Dance Machines – Exotic Legs
- Celestial Nighthawk – Exotic Helmet
- Foetracer – Exotic Helmet
- Graviton Forfeit – Exotic Helmet
- Knucklehead Radar – Exotic Helmet
- Wormhusk Crown – Exotic Helmet
- Shadowkeep’s Assassin’s Cowl – Exotic Helmet
- Beyond Light’s Mask of Bakris – Exotic Helmet
- The Witch Queen’s Blight Ranger – Exotic Helmet
- Lucky Raspberry – Exotic Chest
- Ophidia Spathe – Exotic Chest
- Raiden Flux – Exotic Chest
- The Dragon’s Shadow – Exotic Chest
- Forsaken’s The Sixth Coyote – Exotic Chest
- Forsaken’s Gwisin Vest – Exotic Chest
- Shadowkeep’s Raiju’s Harness – Exotic Chest
- Beyond Light’s Omnioculus – Exotic Chest
- The Witch Queen’s Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk – Exotic Chest
Titan
- ACD/0 Feedback Fence – Exotic Arms
- Aeon Safe – Exotic Arms
- Ashen Wake – Exotic Arms
- Doom Fang Pauldron – Exotic Arms
- Synthocepts – Exotic Arms
- Wormgod Caress – Exotic Arms
- Forsaken’s Ursa Furiosa – Exotic Arms
- Forsaken’s Stronghold – Exotic Arms
- Shadowkeep’s Citan’s Rampart – Exotic Arms
- Beyond Light’s Icefall Mantle – Exotic Arms
- Beyond Light’s No Backup Plans – Exotic Arms
- The Witch Queen’s Second Chance – Exotic Arms
- Dunemarchers – Exotic Legs
- Lion Rampant – Exotic Legs
- Mk .44 Stand Asides – Exotic Legs
- Peacekeepers – Exotic Legs
- Forsaken’s Antaeus Wards – Exotic Legs
- Forsaken’s Peregrine Greaves – Exotic Legs
- Shadowkeep’s Phoenix Cradle – Exotic Legs
- Beyond Light’s The Path of Burning Steps – Exotic Legs
- An Insurmountable Skullfort – Exotic Helmet
- Eternal Warrior – Exotic Helmet
- Helm of Saint-14 – Exotic Helmet
- Khepri’s Horn – Exotic Helmet
- Mask of the Quiet One – Exotic Helmet
- Forsaken’s One-Eyed Mask – Exotic Helmet
- Beyond Light’s Precious Scars – Exotic Helmet
- The Witch Queen’s Loreley Splendor – Exotic Helmet
- Actium War Rig – Exotic Chest
- Armamentarium – Exotic Chest
- Crest of Alpha Lupi – Exotic Chest
- Hallowfire Heart – Exotic Chest
- Forsaken’s Heart of Inmost Light – Exotic Chest
- Shadowkeep’s Severance Enclosure – Exotic Chest
- Beyond Light’s Cuirass of the Falling Star – Exotic Chest
- The Witch Queen’s Hoarfrost-Z – Exotic Chest
Warlock
- The Witch Queen’s Aeon Soul – Exotic Arms
- Claws of Ahamkara – Exotic Arms
- Karnstein Armlets – Exotic Arms
- Sunbracers – Exotic Arms
- Ophidian Aspect – Exotic Arms
- Winter’s Guile – Exotic Arms
- Forsaken’s Contraverse Hold – Exotic Arms
- Forsaken’s Getaway Artist – Exotic Arms
- Beyond Light’s Necrotic Grip – Exotic Arms
- Beyond Light’s Nothing Manacles – Exotic Arms
- The Witch Queen’s Osmiomancy Gloves – Exotic Arms
- Lunafaction Boots – Exotic Legs
- Transversive Steps – Exotic Legs
- Forsaken’s Geomag Stabilizers – Exotic Legs
- Shadowkeep’s Promethium Spur – Exotic Legs
- Beyond Light’s Boots of the Assembler – Exotic Legs
- The Witch Queen’s Secant Filaments – Exotic Legs
- The Witch Queen’s Rain of Fire – Exotic Legs
- Apotheosis Veil – Exotic Helmet
- Crown of Tempests – Exotic Helmet
- Eye of Another World – Exotic Helmet
- Nezarec’s Sin – Exotic Helmet
- Skull of Dire Ahamkara – Exotic Helmet
- The Stag – Exotic Helmet
- Verity’s Brow – Exotic Helmet
- Forsaken’s Astrocyte Verse – Exotic Helmet
- Shadowkeep’s Felwinter’s Helm – Exotic Helmet
- Beyond Light’s Dawn Chorus – Exotic Helmet
- The Witch Queen’s Fallen Sunstar – Exotic Helmet
- Sanguine Alchemy – Exotic Chest
- Starfire Protocol – Exotic Chest
- Vesper of Radius – Exotic Chest
- Wings of Sacred Dawn – Exotic Chest
- Forsaken’s Chromatic Fire – Exotic Chest
- Forsaken’s Phoenix Protocol – Exotic Chest
- Shadowkeep’s Stormdancer’s Brace – Exotic Chest
- Beyond Light’s Mantle of Battle Harmony – Exotic Chest
And that’s everything in the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost in 2023. As this is a highly popular event, you may wish to know if Destiny 2 is down or perhaps want to look ahead to the next significant expansion and find out when the Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date is.