Destiny 2 Lightfall will streamline buildcrafting and add loadouts

The next Destiny 2 adventure will be starting soon, taking Guardians to Neptune for the first time. But the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, which launches February 28, is also making big changes to parts of the space-goblin MMORPG that players are familiar with already. Bungie has shared new information about how it’s renovated Destiny 2’s buildcrafting systems, streamlining the process and adding long-requested features like multiple loadout slots.

To date, the only way to save specific loadouts in Destiny 2 has been through the use of third-party apps like Destiny Item Manager, which players have come to depend on a great deal. When Lightfall launches, you’ll be able to save up to 10 loadouts in-game, which you’ll be able to unlock through Destiny’s new Guardian ranks system. Using these slots, you’ll be able to swap between entire kits of armour and weapons without using an app or having to make multiple trips to the vault.

Bungie is also overhauling the mod system. A new mod customisation screen should cut down on time and frustration spent creating mods, and you’ll be able to look at how all of your currently equipped mods are changing your stats at a glance – that information will all be available in the lower right corner of the screen.

Another nice feature here is a tab that lets you check to see all the perks your current weapons have – you won’t have to go back to the character screen to look those up.

Major changes are on the way to mods themselves, too. Bungie is doing away with mod energy types, so you won’t need four different versions of any particular piece of armour any more. The combat style socket is being converted into an extra mod socket, and the energy costs for a lot of existing mods is being cut.

Bungie says it’s also pulling Match Game from high-difficulty activities, and adding some “tweaks” to the ways you can damage different shield types. “Base shield resistance to non-matching damage types,across the entire game is being adjusted to 50% (similar to Gambit now),” the studio says, “and we will have some other ways for you to do some bonus damage to shields that we will tell you about before launch.”

There’s a lot more in the latest post, and you can head to Bungie’s official site if you’d like to review the whole thing.

All these changes will arrive alongside Lightfall in February.