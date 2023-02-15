Destiny 2 Lightfall interactive trailer recaps pivotal story moments

A Destiny 2 Lightfall interactive trailer highlights key narrative elements leading up to the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date, recapping the relationship between Savathun, The Witness, and the Traveler. The video trailer, which also contains interactive components viewers can trigger via clicks or button presses, provides a solid overview of story beats leading to the present-day events in the popular FPS game.

The trailer contents reaffirm that the Light is not inherently good and the Darkness is not evil. Rather, within the game world, these elements are paracausal forces with their impacts ultimately determined by the wielder. This is why Guardians revived with the Light can leverage Stasis, a Darkness subclass, and the forthcoming Destiny 2 Strand subclass, which preview materials suggest will also be born in Darkness.

The trailer is a fantastic summary of events leading up to Lightfall. Though the video and accompanying interactive elements can’t possibly list the details of ten years of lore in the making, the snapshot overview stands as a strong refresher for casual players and a snapshot for lapsed players who may be thinking about returning to Destiny 2 for Lightfall. It also reiterates what little the Vanguard knows of The Witness and its overall motivations for interfering in the fight for the Traveler.

“Though we do not know its true intentions, we can only assume it seeks to finish what it started during our collapse,” Zavala says of the Witness, who will continue to play a major role in the forthcoming DLC.

The trailer also restates the mystery of why the Traveler granted Savathun the Light. The Witch Queen, a master of deceit and an enemy of the Vanguard, is dead, but her Ghost has survived. Some suggest her Ghost may eventually make its way to her and revive her, possibly even to fight alongside the Vanguard in the fight for the Traveler.

