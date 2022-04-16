Diablo 2: Resurrected sales hit over 5 million copies

Blizzard reports high Diablo II: Resurrected sales since the RPG game released six months ago – in fact, as of this month, it has sold over five million copies, which is great going for an old PC game whose re-release struggled with server issues.

After the tumultuous launch of Warcraft III Reforged, Diablo II: Resurrected was far better received by the Blizzard community despite the various server problems that accompanied its launch in September 2021. It’s since gone from strength to strength, with this month’s update 2.4 finally adding a ranked competitive Ladder system and the first balance changes the developer has made to Diablo II since 2010.

The community seems to have responded favourably to the remaster, and Blizzard reports (via Windows Central) that Diablo II: Resurrected has sold over five million copies as of April 2022 – just over six months after the game’s release in September. It’s an impressive milestone, for sure, and it took the eagerly-awaited Diablo III just under two years to sell 15 million copies – which had console versions too.

All of which is possibly why Diablo II: Resurrected co-developer Vicarious Visions was absorbed into Blizzard earlier this month, and now goes by Blizzard Albany. The studio is now expected to provide “long-term support” on Blizzard games exclusively.

