Diablo 4 Season 1 bugs prevent you claiming dungeon rewards

Diablo 4 bugs have been rearing their head as players dive into Diablo 4 Season 1, proving that the scourge of the Malignant isn’t the only thing threatening Sanctuary. If you’ve jumped in to check out what’s new in Diablo 4, you might be confused by dungeon rewards not unlocking or your renown seemingly not transferring over – and that’s if you didn’t get stuck on a loading screen in the RPG game.

As players flooded onto the servers at launch, many ran into queues or found that their in-game performance was struggling. Others found that trying to enter certain dungeons left them stuck on loading screens for long periods.This included dungeons required for class quests, as well as the new seasonal Malignant Tunnels, where players can start learning about the new Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts as part of the Season One storyline.

Those problems seem to have largely smoothed out, but a number of issues appear to remain. These include a problem where rewards aren’t correctly granted upon completing certain dungeons. Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher comments on the Blizzard forums, “The team is investigating an issue and working on a fix for rewards not appearing for players who complete the Nightmare Dungeon for Akhan’s Grasp.”

“The team will be rolling out a hotfix for this issue in the near future,” Fletcher continues, “We are also aware the normal Dungeons for Buried Halls and Endless Gates are not awarding rewards upon completion and are looking into a fix for that.” If you’re after a specific Diablo 4 Legendary Aspect to help complete your build, that could be a real problem.

An issue causing Diablo 4 Helltides to not drop as many Aberrant Cinders as normal has already been addressed, so hopefully you shouldn’t have too many troubles farming up the now slightly pricier Tortured Gifts of Mysteries. The mystery chests still offer the biggest payout for the asking price, however, so they’re definitely worth it.

Necromancer players might also have spotted that their ‘Imperfectly Balanced’ skill – a very nice passive for several of the best Necromancer builds – won’t let you put more than one point in, rather than the three it should allow. Fletcher confirms via Twitter that “this is a known issue,” so hopefully a fix should be forthcoming soon.

If you’ve found that your Diablo 4 Renown hasn’t transferred over to your new character, however, you may just be missing a step. Remember that you’ll need to log in on your eternal realm character with the most progress (or several of them, if your progress is across multiple characters) for the bonuses to transfer. Even then, only your map progress and your Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith will transfer over – you’ll have to do Dungeons, Strongholds, and Side Quests again.

Blizzard also made some initial changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0b ahead of the seasonal start, making Malignant Hearts even more potent. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on all the future changes as they happen, including the latest from the upcoming Campfire Chat where the development team aims to respond to heavy community pushback to its nerf-happy Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0.

