Diablo 4 has been out in the wild for a decent while now, but Blizzard didn’t reveal a Steam release for its latest entry to the iconic series until recently. With the upcoming Season of Blood and Steam launch quickly approaching, many fans are wondering whether or not they’ll officially be able to play the game in a handheld mode via Valve’s portable Steam Deck. We now know that Diablo 4 is already deemed verified for the device thanks to an update from Blizzard.

There’s no shortage currently of exciting Diablo 4 news. With massive updates, a second season, and a new platform release coming, the RPG game is steadily drawing players back into Sanctuary. While many fans are thrilled to jump into the vampire-themed second season, a lot of us are also looking forward to adding the game to an ever-expanding Steam library.

The Diablo 4 Steam release is looming over the horizon, and so is its verification on the Deck. “We can happily say that Diablo IV will be Steam Deck Verified,” Adam Fletcher, Blizzard’s community development director, writes in his response to fans asking about handheld support. He continues, saying that the portable mode is available “starting next Tuesday.”

That means that Diablo 4 will immediately be playable on the Deck, alongside the Steam launch and the start of the Season of Blood on Tuesday, October 17. While you could previously play Diablo 4 on the Steam Deck, you’d have to jump through more difficult hoops to do so and use Blizzard’s Battle.net rather than the Deck’s primary storefront, Steam.

An official handheld release also likely means better performance as the game is officially supported and verified to run on the Deck. You’ll safely be able to clear up some space on your Deck before the Diablo 4 Season 2 release date now to ready it for installation.

