Diablo 4 loot filters are among the most requested additions from the game’s community as players attempt to sift through hundreds and thousands of the best Diablo 4 Ancestral items looking for the ones they actually want. Fortunately, Blizzard’s Rod Fergusson confirms that the feature is on the team’s list for the RPG game, while we can expect other benefits such as the long-awaited Diablo 4 elemental resistance rework to arrive in the coming months.

Plowing through the best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons in Season 1 has become a lot more fun since the recent monster density buffs, which pack out the halls and fields of the endgame zones with plenty of dangerous beasties to blast your way through. Unfortunately, more monsters means more loot – but wait, I hear you cry, why would more loot be a bad thing in a game like Diablo 4?

The problem is that there’s so much stuff to sort through, but as you get deeper into perfecting your Diablo 4 endgame build the upgrades become few and far between. You still need to look at everything though, because there’s no other way to tell when that godly item will actually show up. Hence the growing demand for some sort of loot filter, which would allow players a way to set what they’re looking for and hide items that don’t meet those criteria.

Playing Path of Exile 3.22 last night for the new league start, I was reminded that Diablo’s biggest rival strews even more stuff across the floor than Blizzard’s game does. It’s not a problem there, however, because of the incredibly robust and customizable item filter. Depending on your settings, items will show up with differently sized and colored labels, and you can even add light pillars and sound effects to your most-desired drops to ensure you don’t miss them amid the action.

Fortunately, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson reaffirms that a Diablo 4 loot filter is on the team’s checklist. Responding to a query on Twitter, Fergusson says that a loot filter is “definitely part of our backlog.” While Diablo 4 does allow you to adjust sounds for certain rarities, a more robust system would be incredibly welcome.

While there’s currently no date set for loot filters, we do have more news on some other features. Community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher confirms via Twitter that the much-touted elemental resistance rework is coming with Diablo 4 Season 2 – undoubtedly welcome news for the Sorcerers and Necromancers in particular, although both recently saw some stealth buffs with a change to the latest set of Diablo 4 patch notes.

Fletcher also remarks that the team is working on hotfixes “to address some performance issues tied to some hearts.” One hotfix containing “Miscellaneous further stability improvements” rolled out just last night, although Fletcher hasn’t confirmed whether this addresses all the issues or whether more such fixes are in the works.

Finally, Fletcher says that Blizzard has “been hearing the feedback” on the ultra-rare ‘uber uniques’ such as the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest being nearly impossible for any player to find. Honestly, since Season 1 began, I don’t think I’ve actually thought about the top-tier items once, because they’ve become such a mythical, unattainable prospect that it’s not worth even considering. They’ve stopped feeling like a ‘chase item’ and now might as well not exist.

Previously, associate director Joe Piepiora said the team does “want them to feel very, very rare” but suggested, “I suspect that as we start moving into future seasons we’ll want to add more ways for players to get them.”

For now, it’s probably best that you opt for the best Diablo 4 builds that don’t take them into account. You will want to make sure that you’re using the best Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts, though, as they can be truly build-defining additions.